Professional Services Automation Software Market To Reach USD 26.9 Billion By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Services Automation Software Market size was valued at USD 11.4 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow CAGR at 10.1% to reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2032.

The market share of professional services automation software is poised for expansion due to its ability to streamline complex tasks that employees encounter during project work. This software facilitates easy delegation and monitoring of various activities while automating repetitive tasks, proving invaluable for managers who can concentrate on other critical responsibilities. Its implementation leads to swifter and more efficient operations within organizations, ensuring standardized turnaround times for project delivery and ultimately enhancing customer service quality.

From a marketing perspective, automation tools have demonstrated productivity in achieving campaign success. For example, Webinar Care, a service provider for entrepreneurs, reports that approximately 75% of companies utilize marketing automation tools for social media and email marketing, yielding quality leads.

The growing imperative for operational efficiency in professional service firms is expected to drive demand for professional services automation software in the forecast period. Amid increasing competition, companies are increasingly prioritizing optimal resource utilization while ensuring timely project delivery. Professional services automation tools offer benefits such as enhanced staffing and collaboration and streamlined tracking and management of timelines.

Segmentation Overview:

The global professional services automation software market has been segmented into component, deployment, enterprise size, application, and region. Based on deployment, the professional services automation software market segmentation includes cloud and on-premise. On-premise holds a substantial share of the deployment segment of the professional services automation software market. Projects contain confidential and significant client and project information that needs to be preserved, resulting in many companies opting for on-premise services.

Professional Services Automation Software Market Report Highlights:

The global professional services automation software market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2032.

Optimization techniques to boost professional services automation software industry growth.

North America has a substantial share of the professional services automation software market, with the United States holding a significant share.

Some prominent players in the professional services automation software market report include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Workday Inc., Atlassian Corporation, SAP SE, BMC Software Inc., Netsuite OpenAir Inc., ConnectWise Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Deltek Inc.,

Professional Services Automation Software Market Segmentation:

By Component: Solutions, services.

By Deployment: Cloud, on-premise

By Enterprise Size: Large enterprises, small & medium enterprises

By Application: Consulting firms, marketing & communication, technology companies, audit & accounting companies, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

