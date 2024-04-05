Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Technologies Market Outlook 2024-2028: Innovations, Technological Advances and Product Launches from Leading Companies

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies is expected to grow from USD 2.9 USD in 2023 to USD 7.1 USD by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.70% from 2023 through 2028.

Viral vectors are viruses developed through cultured DNA recombination techniques. This modification makes the viruses ideal for delivering genetic material into target cells or tissues for therapeutic purposes. Types of viral vectors include adenoviruses, retroviruses, poxviruses, adeno-associated viruses (AAV), and herpes simplex viruses (HSVs). Delivery of foreign DNA using viral vectors has flaws, particularly when attempts are made to apply the technology to gene therapy. However, as researchers learn more about viral vectors and their impact on human immune response, advancements in safe and effective viral-based treatments continue. Meanwhile, the refinement of viral-mediated gene delivery protocols proceeds, providing a convenient, flexible, and reproducible system for in vitro transfection studies. Plasmid DNA vaccines offer speed, simplicity, and breadth of immune response by overcoming the issues regarding effectiveness and safety of therapy during treatment. Innovative plasmid DNA vaccines can be useful for the immunization of humans against infectious diseases and cancers.



The global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market's projected growth stems from factors such as the rising prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and other genetic disorders, the growing trend toward gene therapy owing to their promising clinical results, and increasing partnerships and collaborations between companies and research institutes in gene therapy.



The rising incidence and prevalence rate of cancer is considered a key factor in the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality in the world, responsible for 9.6 million deaths and accounting for 18.1 million new cases in 2018. Consequently, there is significant demand for cancer therapeutics based on innovative technologies such as viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

Viral vectors are being researched for applications in cancer therapies and to support the delivery of genetic information to a tumor, which will permit the development of therapeutic proteins. The process typically involves introducing DNA into a cell (transfection), which encodes for a protein and other important genetic elements needed for the introduction of the gene of interest expression that facilitates successful production of protein. Some approved gene therapies, like Kymriah for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and large B cell lymphoma, have induced market players to research and develop gene therapy for cancer treatment. However, regulatory challenges, vector characterization, and QC testing, and manufacturing challenges have restrained growth in the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market.

Report Scope

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market is segmented based on the product, application, and end-user. Based on the product, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market further is analyzed into plasmid DNA and viral vectors. The viral vector is the most operative resource of gene transfer to modify specific cell type or tissue and can be manipulated to express therapeutic genes. Various types of viruses include adenoviruses, retroviruses (?-retroviruses and lentiviruses), poxviruses, AAV, baculoviruses, and HSV. These viruses are under investigation as applications to deliver genes to cells for either transient or permanent transgene expression. The rising applications of these viruses should boost the growth of the viral vector in gene therapy.

The report provides a comprehensive summary of the viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market focusing cell and gene therapies, along with detailed competitive landscape and profiles of key market players that include revenue, product portfolios and recent activities.

The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities. This research study discusses historical, current, and potential market size.

Geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report offers country-level analysis of markets to provide a better understanding of the major segments.

The market is divided into segments and by application/industry as follows:



By product type

Viral vector

Plasmid DNA

By application

Cancer

Genetic disorders

Infectious diseases

Cardiovascular diseases.

Other diseases

By end-user

Research institutes

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

The Report Includes

93 data tables and 47 additional tables

An overview of the global market for viral vector and plasmid DNA

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for viral vector and plasmid DNA, along with a market share analysis by product type, application and geographic region

A look at the innovations, technological advances, and product launches from leading companies

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and its product pipeline

Discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other market strategies, and patents

Profiles of the leading players in the industry: Agilent Technologies Bluebird Bio Catalent Danaher Fujifilm Holdings Genscript Gilead Sciences Lonza Novartis Oxford Biomedica Plasmidfactory Regenxbio Thermo Fisher Scientific VGXI



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 USD Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.1 USD Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Viral Technology

Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

AI in Viral Vector Production

Doggy Bone DNA

Fragment Recycler: A New Technology for Plasmid DNA Synthesis

Patents

Patent Holdings by Manufacturer

Clinical Trials

Selected Clinical Trials of Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Technologies

Chapter 5 Global Market for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Technologies

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Breakdown by End User

Market Breakdown by Application

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Competitive Landscape among Companies

Competitive Landscape in Viral Vectors

Competitive Landscape in Plasmid DNA

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Market for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Technologies: An ESG Perspective

ESG Performance among Major Companies

ESG Performance of Select Companies Lonza Thermo Fisher Scientific



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbni34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.