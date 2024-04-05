RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-04-05
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,300
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.542 %
|Lowest yield
|2.534 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.547 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|16.67
|Auction date
|2024-04-05
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,900
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.423 %
|Lowest yield
|2.423 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.423 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-04-05
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,496
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|22
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|2.605 %
|Lowest yield
|2.600 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.608 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|22.73