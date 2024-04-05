RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-04-05
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,300
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.542 %
Lowest yield2.534 %
Highest accepted yield2.547 %
% accepted at highest yield       16.67 

 

Auction date2024-04-05
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,900
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.423 %
Lowest yield2.423 %
Highest accepted yield2.423 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-04-05
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln5,496
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids22 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.605 %
Lowest yield2.600 %
Highest accepted yield2.608 %
% accepted at highest yield       22.73 

 

 