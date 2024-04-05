Clinical Laboratory Services Global Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $375 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Reach $376.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Clinical Laboratory Services estimated at US$263.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$376.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides an introduction to clinical laboratory services, highlighting the types of tests conducted and the various types of clinical laboratories. It offers insights into the global market prospects and outlook, indicating that hospital-based laboratories lead the market, with developed regions taking the forefront while developing economies offer growth opportunities.

The competitive landscape is analyzed, noting the pace of consolidation activity and highlighting select M&A transactions in the industry. Additionally, the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and the competitive market presence of players worldwide in the same year are examined. Recent market activity is also reviewed, providing a comprehensive overview of the clinical laboratory services industry.



Clinical Chemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$163.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Human & Tumor Genetics segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Clinical Laboratory Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $263.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $376.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Clinical Laboratory Services

Types of Tests Conducted in Medical Labs

Types of Clinical Laboratories

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hospital-based Laboratories Lead the Global Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Present Considerable Growth Opportunities

Competition

Consolidation Activity Gathers Pace

Select M&A Transactions in Clinical Laboratory Services Industry

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Clinical Laboratory Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Population to Boost Demand for Laboratory Services

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives the World Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Grows in Importance

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Lab Automation Speeds Up

Rise of Laboratory 4.0 Transforms Clinical Laboratory Space

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS

Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Shape Growth

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Advent of New & Advanced Devices Fuels Growth in Clinical Laboratory Services Market

New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making

Innovations Hold Potential to Improve Clinical Chemistry Lab Performance

Disruptive Innovations in Clinical Lab Space Present Growth Opportunities

Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High Productivity Options

Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects for Lab Services

Reduced Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation

Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs

Hospital Laboratories to Transform into Profit Centers

Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger Organizations

Physician Office Laboratories: Focus on Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing

Emerging Clinical Laboratory Designs Focus on Improving Space Utilization and Promote Healthy Work Environments

Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength

Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market

