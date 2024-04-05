Wind Turbine Towers Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $53.1 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Increase in Wind Energy Capacity and Focus on Offshore Wind Projects Drives Demand

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbine Towers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wind Turbine Towers Market to Reach $53.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wind Turbine Towers estimated at US$32.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Amid growing concerns over climate change and a notable spike in emissions, there's a significant shift towards clean, renewable, and sustainable energy sources. This momentum is reflected in global CO2 emissions data and the rise in clean energy investments. Among renewable energy sources, wind energy stands out as particularly attractive due to its myriad benefits.

Wind turbines, pivotal in harnessing wind energy, are examined, with tubular steel towers leading the global market. The competitive landscape of wind turbine towers is explored, detailing the global key competitors' percentage market share and the overall competitive market presence in 2023. Recent market activity underscores the dynamic nature of the industry as it evolves to meet the demands of a cleaner energy future.



Tubular Steel-based Wind Turbine Towers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$31.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Concrete-based Wind Turbine Towers segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



While onshore tower deployments dominate, there's considerable growth potential in offshore installations, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and China.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Amid Concerns over Climate Change, Shift Towards Clean, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Sources Gathers Momentum

Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for Powering a Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years

Global Clean Energy Investments

Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All Renewable Energy Sources

Global Economic Update

Wind Turbines: A Prelude

An Introduction to Wind Turbine Towers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Tubular Steel Towers Lead Global Market

While Onshore Tower Deployments Dominate, Offshore Tower Installations to Witness High Growth

Asia-Pacific and China to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Wind Turbine Towers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Increase in Wind Energy Capacity Drives Need for Wind Turbine Towers

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Focus onto Renewable Wind Power

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand

Installations of Small Wind Turbines Promise Market Growth

World Small Wind Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Government Support for Renewables Fuels Wind Power Projects, Presents Favorable Outlook for Wind Turbine Towers

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Focus on Offshore Wind Projects Drives Demand for Towers

Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Wind Energy Projects, Fueling Market Demand for Towers

Demand Grows for Taller Turbine Towers Designed to Capture More Energy

Steel Wind Tower Market: An Overview

Concrete Wind Towers: A Low-Tech Yet Promising Innovation

Technological Advancements in Wind Turbines Support Market Growth

Promising Innovations in Wind Turbine Towers

3D Printing Technology for Novel Design of Wind Turbine Towers

Wind Turbine Tower Manufacturers Turn to Novel Materials

Trends in Wind Turbine Drivetrains

Wooden Towers Emerge as a Cost Effective Option for Wind Turbines

Rise in Power Demand Amid Population Growth and Urbanization: Growth Driver for Wind Energy Turbine Towers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

