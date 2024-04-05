Garbage Collection Trucks Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2030 - Rise in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Augurs Well for Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garbage Collection Trucks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Garbage Collection Trucks estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides an introduction to garbage collection trucks, outlining their significance in waste management systems. It delves into the competitive landscape of the industry, detailing the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. The outlook for the global garbage collection trucks market is optimistic, with projections indicating rapid growth driven by factors such as increasing adoption of CNG-powered and battery-electric waste collection vehicles.







Rear Loaders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Front Loaders segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

Developed regions are leading the market, with rear loaders dominating the segment. Municipal garbage remains the dominant end-use sector, although industrial garbage is expected to witness the fastest growth. Recent market activity is also reviewed, providing insights into the evolving landscape of garbage collection trucks. Additionally, the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023 is analyzed, offering further context into the market dynamics.



The Garbage Collection Trucks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 539 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Garbage Collection Trucks - A Prelude

Competitive Landscape

Garbage Collection Trucks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Increasing Adoption of CNG-powered Waste Collection Vehicles, While Rising Interest in Battery-Electric Waste Collection Fleets

Growing Vehicle Electrification, Hybrid Vehicles, and Emphasis on Alternative Fuel

Developed Regions Lead the Global Garbage Trucks Market

Rear Loaders Dominate the Market

Municipal Garbage End-use Dominates, Industrial Garbage Sector to Witness Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Population, Urbanization, and Rapid Industrialization Drive Market Growth

Expanding World Population & Increase in Economic and Industrial Activity Necessitates Plastic Waste: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rise in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, 2050

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Contribute to Plastic Waste, Driving the Demand for Garbage Collection Trucks

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2022

Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2022

Increase in Plastic Waste to Drive the Demand for Garbage Collection Trucks

Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2022

Increasing Waste from Packaging Industry Drives the Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Growing Sales of Packaged Foods & Beverages Contribute to Rise in Plastic Waste, Driving Need for Garbage Collection Trucks: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Construction Activities to Drive the Demand for Garbage Collection Trucks

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Recovery in Construction Sector, Post 2020 Boosts Growth

Technological Advancements in Garbage Collection Trucks

EV Adoption to Grow for Garbage Collection

Constant Product Innovation to Help Retain Market Tempo

Select Product Innovations in Recent Years

Manufacturer and End-users Tween for Environment-friendly Garbage Collection Vehicles

The Rise of Curb-to-Grid Waste Management Companies

Fleet Operators Gain Success in Pursuit of Safety

On-demand Waste Collection Lessens Cost Burden, Eases Emissions

As Technology Advances, so does Vehicle Features

Growing Preference Towards Online and Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Rising Demand for Connectivity

Weight Reduction in Garbage Truck Bodies

