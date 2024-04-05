Development of Taiwan's 5G FWA CPE Industry and Global Outlook Report 2024

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Taiwan 5G FWA CPE Industry and Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is estimated that the number of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users worldwide will reach the milestone of 40 million by 2025. Global shipments of 5G FWA Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) are estimated to have reached 8.1 million units in 2023, with six million units contributed by Taiwanese suppliers.



North America and Europe are two major regions maintaining steady growth in 5G FWA, collectively accounting for over 50% of the total user base, while the Asia-Pacific market is poised to continue expanding its user share. Moreover, with the introduction of entry-level CPE and the promotion of 5G in emerging markets, FWA is anticipated to become one of the choices for high-speed home and enterprise internet access. Hence, global 5G FWA CPE shipments are expected to reach approximately 23.9 million units in 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development of the Taiwan 5G FWA Industry



2. Development and Outlook of the Regional Markets



3. Analysis of Key Issues in 5G FWA



4. Conclusion



