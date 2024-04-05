Taiwan Server System Industry Report 2024 Featuring AMD, Dell, Foxconn, HP, IBM, Intel, Inventec, Mitac, Quanta, and Wistro

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Taiwan Server System Industry, Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of shipment volume and value of Taiwanese full system, barebones, and board server industry as of the fourth quarter of 2023, along with shipment volume forecast as of Q3 2024 and shipment value forecast as of Q2 2024. Additionally, it examines the current development of AI servers and the influence of AI servers on the entire server industry.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the shipment volume of Taiwan server systems, including both full system and barebones servers, increased by 10.7% compared to the previous quarter and 9.9% year-on-year, reaching 1.494 million units. Meanwhile, Taiwan board server shipments in the fourth quarter also grew by 7% compared to the previous quarter but decreased by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2022, totaling 1.463 million units.
Despite server brands releasing new AI server products during the fourth quarter of 2023, these products had not yet seen significant volume production. Therefore, Taiwanese server manufacturers' AI server orders were still secured mainly by cloud service providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Taiwan Server (Full System & Barebones) Shipment Volume, Q1 2022 - 3Q 2024
- Taiwan Server Board Shipment Volume, Q1 2022 - 3Q 2024
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Value, Q1 2022 - 2Q 2024
- Taiwan Server (Full System & Barebones) Shipment Value and ASP, Q1 2022 - 2Q 2024
- Taiwan Server Board Shipment Value and ASP, Q1 2022 - 2Q 2024
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Assembly Level, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (Full System & Barebones) Manufacturer Volume Ranking, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server Board Manufacturer Volume Ranking, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by CPU Count, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by CPU Count, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Form Factor, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Form Factor, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Production Location, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Production Location, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Business Type, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Business Type, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023
- Intelligence Insight
- Research Scope & Definitions
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AMD
- Dell
- Foxconn
- HP
- IBM
- Intel
- Inventec
- Mitac
- Quanta
- Wistro
