Taiwan Server System Industry Report 2024 Featuring AMD, Dell, Foxconn, HP, IBM, Intel, Inventec, Mitac, Quanta, and Wistro

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Taiwan Server System Industry, Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of shipment volume and value of Taiwanese full system, barebones, and board server industry as of the fourth quarter of 2023, along with shipment volume forecast as of Q3 2024 and shipment value forecast as of Q2 2024. Additionally, it examines the current development of AI servers and the influence of AI servers on the entire server industry.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, the shipment volume of Taiwan server systems, including both full system and barebones servers, increased by 10.7% compared to the previous quarter and 9.9% year-on-year, reaching 1.494 million units. Meanwhile, Taiwan board server shipments in the fourth quarter also grew by 7% compared to the previous quarter but decreased by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2022, totaling 1.463 million units.



Despite server brands releasing new AI server products during the fourth quarter of 2023, these products had not yet seen significant volume production. Therefore, Taiwanese server manufacturers' AI server orders were still secured mainly by cloud service providers.



Key Topics Covered:

Taiwan Server (Full System & Barebones) Shipment Volume, Q1 2022 - 3Q 2024

Taiwan Server Board Shipment Volume, Q1 2022 - 3Q 2024

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Value, Q1 2022 - 2Q 2024

Taiwan Server (Full System & Barebones) Shipment Value and ASP, Q1 2022 - 2Q 2024

Taiwan Server Board Shipment Value and ASP, Q1 2022 - 2Q 2024

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Assembly Level, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (Full System & Barebones) Manufacturer Volume Ranking, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server Board Manufacturer Volume Ranking, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by CPU Count, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by CPU Count, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Form Factor, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Form Factor, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Production Location, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Production Location, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Business Type, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Business Type, Q1 2022 - 4Q 2023

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AMD

Dell

Foxconn

HP

IBM

Intel

Inventec

Mitac

Quanta

Wistro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dqinv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.