Overview of SiC Industry Policies in Japan, Korea, and China with Concise Examination of Future Development Trends in the United States, European Union (EU), Japan, Korea, and China

This report provides an in-depth analysis and overview of SiC industry policies in Japan, Korea, and China, along with a concise examination of SiC's future development trends in major countries: the United States, the European Union (EU), Japan, Korea, and China.



In recent years, there has been a notable surge in market attention directed towards third-generation semiconductors, particularly Silicon Carbide (SiC). This heightened interest is primarily attributed to the unique characteristics of SiC, including its capability to withstand higher voltages and temperatures, provide enhanced power conversion efficiency, and achieve superior transmission efficiency at high frequencies.

These attributes position SiC as an ideal choice for various applications, including electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy, optoelectronics, satellite communications, national defense, and military applications.



Furthermore, the challenging acquisition of SiC materials has prompted several countries to recognize upstream crystal growth materials as crucial strategic resources within their national semiconductor strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analysis of SiC Industry Policies in Japan and Korea

1.1 Japan Introduces Energy-Saving Plans to Boost SiC Industry Development

1.2 Japan Reinforces Semiconductor Self-sufficiency to Prevent Industry Exodus

1.3 With High Hopes for the High-Power Market, Japan Focuses on SiC Industry Development

1.4 Korea Focuses on Energy-Saving Applications for Breakthroughs in SiC Industry

1.5 Global Chip Shortages Present a Critical Turning Point for Korea's Semiconductor Industry

1.6 Korea Ramps up R&D to Cultivate the Automotive SiC Power Device Market



2. Analysis of SiC Industry Policies in China

2.1 China Targets SiC as a Key Priority for National Energy Development

2.2 China Aims to Surpass Western Advancements in SiC via the 14th Five-Year Plan

2.3 China Bolsters Local Enterprises to Strengthen Competitiveness in the SiC Market



3. SiC Policy Development Trends of Major Countries

3.1 SiC Policy Development Trends in the United States

3.2 SiC Policy Development Trends in the EU

3.3 SiC Policy Development Trends in Japan and Korea

3.4 SiC Policy Development Trends in China



4. Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

China Electronics Technology Group

Coherent

Dongguan Tianyu Semiconductor

EpiWorld

Fudan University

Hestia Power

Onsemi

Rohm Semiconductor

Roshow Technology

Sanan IC

Shandong University

Shuoti Wafer

Summit Crystal Semiconductor

Synlight Semiconductor

TanKeBlue Semiconductor

Toshiba

Wolfspeed

Wuhan Institute of Technology

Xiamen University

Xidian University

Zhejiang University

