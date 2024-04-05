Insurance Thematic Intelligence Predictions Report 2024: Top Themes Include AI, Inflation, Cost of Living, ESG, Cyber Insurance, Personalization, IoT, Wellbeing, Electric Vehicles, Big data

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Insurance Predictions 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The insurance industry is shaped by a range of macroeconomic, industry, and technology themes, which dictate how the market evolves and how leading players within the market fare. Insurers who are left behind on key trends risk trailing their competition, while challengers and start-ups can make names for themselves by establishing themselves as specialists within a certain theme.



Scope

The emergence of generative AI in 2023 has caused a great deal of excitement within the insurance industry. It offers a wide range of capabilities that insurers, reinsurers, and brokers can utilize to transform their service and processes, while potentially saving both time and money.

The leading theme in the 2023 version of this report was inflation and the cost-of-living crisis and its impact continues to be felt across the insurance industry. As a result, keeping retention rates high across all product lines will be the key challenge for insurers going into 2024.

Insurers need to combat climate change due to the cost they endure from severe weather events, but the most significant point in the short term is that action will be driven by consumer demand and insurers will need to be proactive as a result.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the most disruptive themes in insurance for 2024.

Access key predictions per theme to help guide strategy and tech decisions at your institution.

Understand which individual firms are best placed to win or lose amid predicted thematic impacts.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Top Themes for 2024

Artificial Intelligence

Inflation and Cost of Living

ESG

Cyber Insurance

Personalization

Internet of Things

Wellbeing

The Future of Work

Electric Vehicles

Big Data

Embedded Insurance

Insurtech

Geopolitics

ESG Environmental (Natural Catastrophe)

Parametric Insurance

Sector Scorecards

Non-life insurance sector scorecard

Life insurance sector scorecard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aviva

AXA

Ping An

Zhong An

Zego

Metromile

Lemonade

By Miles

Swiss Re

Munich Re

Vitality

YuLife

dacadoo

Chubb

Aon

Allianz

Root

Zurich

Tapoly

FloodFlash

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60yyqz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.