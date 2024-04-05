Global Medical Aesthetics Market Report 2024: Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, and Candela Medical Leads the Projected $100+ Billion Industry - Forecast to 2035

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Aesthetics Market, 2023-2035 - Distribution by Type of Product and/or Device Offered, Type of Procedure, End User, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical aesthetics market size is estimated to be $35 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.3% over the forecast period 2023-2035.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the medical aesthetics market, during the given forecast period. The market report highlights the efforts of medical aesthetics companies engaged in this growing segment of the cosmetic industry. Key takeaways of the medical aesthetics market report are briefly discussed below.

One of the key objectives of the market report was to evaluate the primary growth drivers and estimate the future market growth potential associated with the medical aesthetics market, over the forecast period. The analyst has provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market size for the forecast period, 2023-2035. The year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity for medical aesthetics market have been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as number of surgical and non-surgical medical aesthetic procedures performed annually and cost of each procedure.

Presently, more than 200 medical aesthetics companies are engaged in offering various products and devices to fulfil aesthetic requirements of clients. The landscape of medical aesthetics features a mix of large, mid-sized, small and very small firms. These players offer numerous products and / or devices, including Botulinum toxin, aesthetic fillers, chemical peels, microdermabrasion devices, microneedling devices, nose lifting products, thread lift products, aesthetic implants, facial aesthetics devices, gluteal implants, body contouring devices, laser hair removal devices, intense pulsed light (IPL) hair removal devices, breast implants, breast lifting / reconstruction devices, nail treatment devices and tattoo removal devices.

These products and / or devices can be used for several aesthetic purposes, such as skin resurfacing, skin lightening, skin tightening, fat reduction, cellulite reduction and breast augmentation. Additionally, medical aesthetic companies offer all types of invasive, non invasive and minimally invasive solutions to address the requirements of all end users, such as hospitals, medical aesthetic clinic and individuals in home care settings.

It is worth highlighting that benefits of aesthetic procedures aren't just limited to cosmetic appearance but also aid in addressing other commonly experienced healthcare concerns. For instance Botulinum toxin helps in limiting sweating and migraines. Further, some of the commonly performed non invasive procedures include body contouring, laser hair removal, tattoo removal and nail treatments. Body contouring devices are commonly employed for skin tightening, fat reduction and cellulite reduction purposes.

Medical aesthetic procedures can be performed at a medical aesthetic clinic and also at medical spas by various professionals, including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and even aestheticians. It is interesting to note that more than 70% of the today's medical aesthetics market is dominated by hospitals, clinics and medical spas. In addition, South Korea, the plastic surgery capital, boasts the highest rate of cosmetic surgery per capita globally. This can be attributed to the well-established cosmetic surgery infrastructure and experienced medical professionals promoting aesthetics medical tourism within the country.

However, the concern associated with medical aesthetic treatments is the violation of regulatory guidelines by certain medical professionals and medical aesthetic companies that can lead to side-effects. Therefore, it is crucial for the patient to undergo treatment by a licensed medical professional using certified aesthetic devices to avoid potential risks and complications. By overcoming these challenges and fulfilling the rising demand for medical aesthetic procedures, the medical aesthetics companies are likely to experience significant market growth over the forecast period.

Partnerships Driving Portfolio Expansion:

Partnership activity, primarily through mergers and acquisitions, has seen a notable increase, facilitating consolidation and portfolio enhancement.

Collaborations focus on product distribution, technology integration, and geographical expansion to meet global demand for medical aesthetic procedures.

Examples like Reveal Lasers acquiring NEOconcepts showcase strategic moves aimed at broadening product portfolios.

Capital Influx and Funding Sources:

Substantial capital investment from various sources, including angel investors, venture capitalists, and public/private funding schemes, fuels R&D efforts in medical aesthetics.

Noteworthy players like Galderma, Aeon Biopharma, and Establishment Labs have successfully raised significant capital, reflecting investor confidence in the sector's growth potential.

The majority of funding instances reported are venture capital rounds, indicating the emergence of new players in the industry.

Regional Market Dynamics:

North America leads the medical aesthetics market, driven by advanced solutions, established companies, and high demand for cosmetic procedures.

Asia-Pacific exhibits promising growth potential, attributed to increasing aesthetic awareness, medical tourism, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

China and South Korea stand out as key contributors to the Asian market, leveraging growing aesthetic consciousness and affordability of treatments.

Dominance of Minimally Invasive Procedures:

Non-surgical procedures, such as botulinum toxin and aesthetic fillers, dominate the market due to immediate results, safety, and cost-effectiveness.

Botulinum toxin procedures, in particular, contribute significantly to industry growth, emphasizing consumer preference for minimally invasive options.

Key Growth Drivers:

Factors like aging population, lower treatment costs, and effective marketing strategies propel market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further spurred demand for medical aesthetic procedures, driven by the "Zoom Effect" and increased self-consciousness about appearance during virtual interactions.

Key Players and Recent Developments:

Key companies like Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, and Candela Medical lead the market, offering a wide range of medical aesthetic solutions.

Technological advancements, such as Galderma's FACE aesthetic visualization solution, demonstrate the integration of advanced technologies to enhance patient experience and outcomes.

Recent developments like the introduction of plant-derived extracellular nanoparticle technology and advanced visualization solutions highlight ongoing innovation in the field.

