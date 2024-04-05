Online Travel Thematic Research Report 2024: Hilton, EasyJet, and Ryanair are Considered Market Leaders - Contributing Trends, Negative Destination Trends, Unintended Opportunities

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of online travel and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry.

This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of online travel. It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on online travel.



Key Highlights



Within the online travel sphere, it is increasingly common to see larger players in lodging providers and airlines. Both sectors now have a well-established presence in the online travel space, offering direct booking and reservation portals for their customers. Companies such as Hilton, easyJet, and Ryanair are considered leaders within the online travel theme due to the adoption and integration of technology and key advancements such as Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and travel apps.

To accelerate recovery from the pandemic, companies must attempt to drive direct bookings, as less capital is leaked this way. Loyalty programs can be used here; a customer that is part of a loyalty program will likely re-book directly to receive future rewards and perks. Due to the changing needs and demands of the modern traveler, travel booking has evolved from traditional high street stores with in-person travel agents to a highly fragmented online marketplace of travel products and suppliers.

Companies have had to shift the focus away from a high street presence towards an asset-light, online-only operation to remain current in the ever-competitive online space. This trend will further accelerate as internet penetration grows worldwide and online platforms become the preferred method for travelers to find information and make transactions.



Reasons to Buy

Understand the current online travel trends within the travel landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future.

Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing online travel to drive revenues.

Acknowledge the potential pitfalls of using online travel by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination.

Discover recommendations for businesses involved in online travel.

The publisher's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage. All across the travel and tourism supply chain, now have an opportunity to capitalize on online travel, and there are notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be a key theme in the future travel landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Consumer trends

Enterprise trends

Industry trends

Industry Analysis

Impact of online travel on travel & tourism

Challenges of online travel in travel & tourism

Recommendations for online travel in travel & tourism

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Third-party suppliers

Direct suppliers

Ancillary suppliers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Airlines sector scorecard

Rail and road transport sector scorecard

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accor

Agoda

Air China

Airbnb

Allianz Global Assistance

Ardent Leisure

BlaBlaCar

Booking Holdings

British Airways

Carnival Corporation

CheapOAir

China Southern Airlines

Cleartrip

Collinson Group

Comcast

Contiki

Despegar

easyJet

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia

Facebook

Gadventures

GetYourGuide

Hays Travel

Hertz

Hilton

HomeAway

Hotelbeds

Hyatt

Incredible India

Insure&Go

InsureMyTrip

Intrepid Travel

Kayak

Kerala Tourism

Lonely Planet

LoyaltyLion

Lyft

MakeMyTrip

Marriott

Miral

Momondo

Money Corp

Open Table

Open Table

Revolut

Royal Caribbean

Skyscanner

Southwest Airlines

Switchfly

TheFork

Tivoli

Travelex

Travelocity

Travelodge

Traveloka

Trip.com

TripAdvisor

Trivago

TUI

Twitter

Uber

Uber

Vietravel

Viking Line

Visit Florida

Visit Scotland

Vrbo

Walt Disney

Zomato

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cz33

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.