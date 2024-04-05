FYARRO for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa): Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insights 2019-2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FYARRO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about FYARRO for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the FYARRO for PEComa in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the FYARRO for PEComa.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the FYARRO market forecast analysis for PEComa in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PEComa.



Drug Summary



FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) is a prescription medicine used to treat locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa in adult patients. FYARRO had been designed to fight cancer cells. In advanced malignant PEComa, perivascular epithelioid cells grow out of control. FYARRO blocks one of the signals in the cancer cells causing it to grow out of control, helping to stop cancer from growing or spreading. It is a targeted cancer treatment and not a chemotherapy treatment. FYARRO is different from other mTOR inhibitors because it uses nanoparticle technology to help FYARRO get more of the drug inside tumors to help turn more mTOR switches off.



The recommended dosage of FYARRO is 100 mg/m2 administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes on Days 1 and 8 of each 21-day cycle until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.



Mechanism of Action



Sirolimus in FYARRO is an inhibitor of the mechanistic target of rapamycin kinase (mTOR, previously known as the mammalian target of rapamycin). mTOR, a serine-threonine kinase, is downstream of the PI3K/AKT pathway, controls key cellular processes such as cell survival, growth, and proliferation, and is commonly dysregulated in several human cancers. In cells, sirolimus binds to the immunophilin, FK Binding Protein-12 (FKBP-12), to generate an immunosuppressive complex. The sirolimus-FKBP-12 complex binds to and inhibits the activation of the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1). Inhibition of mTOR by sirolimus has been shown to reduce cell proliferation, angiogenesis, and glucose uptake in vitro and in vivo studies.



FYARRO Analytical Perspective

In-depth FYARRO Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of FYARRO for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



FYARRO Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of FYARRO for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence FYARRO dominance.

Other emerging products for PEComa are expected to give tough market competition to FYARRO and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of FYARRO in PEComa.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of FYARRO from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the FYARRO in PEComa.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of FYARRO?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to FYARRO in Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the FYARRO development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to FYARRO for PEComa?

What is the forecasted market scenario of FYARRO for PEComa?

What are the forecasted sales of FYARRO in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to FYARRO for PEComa?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PEComa?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. FYARRO Overview in Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. FYARRO Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of FYARRO in Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of FYARRO in the 7MM for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of FYARRO in the United States for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.3.2. Market Size of FYARRO in Germany for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.3.3. Market Size of FYARRO in France for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.3.4. Market Size of FYARRO in Italy for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.3.5. Market Size of FYARRO in Spain for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.3.6. Market Size of FYARRO in the United Kingdom for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

5.3.7. Market Size of FYARRO in Japan for Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



