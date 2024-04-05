Global Microbiome Manufacturing Industry Research 2024: A $187 Billion Market by 2035 with Close to 170 Trials Evaluating Microbiome Therapeutics to Treat Infectious Diseases and Oncological Disorders

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product Manufactured, Type of Formulation, Type of Primary Packaging Used, Scale of Operation, Company Size, Key Geographical Regions and Leading Developers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome manufacturing market size is estimated to grow from USD 27 billion in 2023 to USD 187 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2023-2035

The key objective of this market report is to provide a detailed market forecast analysis in order to estimate the existing microbiome manufacturing market size and future opportunity for microbiome manufacturers over the next decade. Based on several parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2023-2035.

The human body is known to harbor numerous communities of microbes, including both beneficial and harmful species, which are collectively referred to as microbiota. Likewise, the ecological system of commensal, symbiotic, and pathogenic microorganisms that reside within a host system is called the microbiome. Given the role of the microbiota in both disease development and pathogenesis, the concept of microbiome-based therapeutics has, over time, piqued the interest of the medical science community.

In fact, the last two decades have witnessed several developments in the field of microbiome therapy research and their therapeutic applications. Live biotherapeutic products (LBP), a class of microbiome therapy, involve the use of live microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, to prevent or treat various disease conditions. LBPs are specifically designed for therapeutic purposes and are regulated as medicinal products or biologics in many countries.

These therapeutic modalities consist of well-characterized specific strains of microorganisms that are extensively researched for their intended medical applications, followed by rigorous testing and clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy for treating or preventing specific medical condition. Further, the microbiome-based therapeutic approach has the potential to profile the microbiome composition of the patient using gene sequencing; this will lead to the development of tailored treatment options.

Microbiome Manufacturing Market Key Market Insights

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities for the microbiome manufacturing companies, including those involved in live biotherapeutic manufacturing, during the given forecast period. Further, this microbiome manufacturing market analysis highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the microbiome manufacturing market report are briefly discussed below.

Competitive Landscape of Microbiome Manufacturing Companies

The microbiome manufacturing market features a mix of large, mid-sized and small in-house players and contract manufacturing organizations that are engaged in the production of microbiome therapy across different scales of operations, such as preclinical, clinical, and commercial. Currently, 50% of the microbiome therapy contract manufacturers offer services for both API and FDF manufacturing; notable examples (in alphabetical order) include Arranta Bio, BacThera, Biose, Capsugel and Cerbios-Pharma. In addition, majority of the microbiome companies offer probiotic manufacturing services on a contract basis.

Clinical Trials Analysis: Close to 170 Trials are Evaluating Microbiome Therapeutics to Treat Various Infectious Diseases and Oncological Disorders

Over the years, microbiome companies involved in the manufacturing of microbiome therapeutics have made significant efforts to conduct clinical trials for evaluating the efficacy of microbiome therapies targeting various disorders, including infectious diseases, neurological disorders and oncological disorders.

Close to 170 clinical trials have been conducted across different geographical regions to evaluate various microbiome therapies, of which, majority (70%) were registered in North America. Further, the maximum number of patients (10,138) were observed to be enrolled in clinical trials conducted in North America, which account for 52% of the overall enrollment. It is worth mentioning that AOBiome is conducting the maximum number of trials in this industry for different dermatological, respiratory and CNS disorders. In addition, VE303 (developed by Vedanta Biosciences) for the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection has demonstrated positive results in the Phase II clinical trials.

Market Trends Analysis: Partnerships and Collaborations have Fueled Microbiome Manufacturing Market Growth

Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in the microbiome therapeutics contract manufacturing industry. It is worth highlighting that since 2018, over 50 strategic partnerships have been established in this domain, of which the majority are focused on research, product development, and technology utilization.

Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Companies' Capacity Utilization Rate is Expected to Increase Significantly in the Coming Years

Around 43% of the global microbiome contract manufacturing capacity is installed in facilities owned by small contract manufacturing companies. Further, majority share (57%) of the overall microbiome manufacturing capacity is installed in facilities located in Europe; within Europe, more than 35% of this capacity is installed in facilities owned by players based in Austria.

Microbiome Manufacturing Market Size: Europe to Hold the Largest Market Share

The microbiome manufacturing market is estimated to be worth USD 27 million in 2023. Driven by the growing pipeline of microbiome-based products, the microbiome manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Specifically, in terms of type of product manufactured, majority of the market share is anticipated to be captured by APIs by 2035. Further, the liquid dosage form continues to hold the largest share (50%) in the contract manufacturing industry.

Leading Contract Manufacturing Companies Engaged in Microbiome Manufacturing Market

Examples of key microbiome contract manufacturing companies (which have also been profiled in this report) offering manufacturing services include (in alphabetical order) Biose, BJP Laboratories, Capsugel, Cerbios-Pharma, Chr. Hansen, Inpac Probiotics, NIZO, WACKER and Winclove. In addition, MaaT Pharma is in the process of expanding its cGMP manufacturing capacity through the addition of a new plant in France that will exclusively focus on microbiome therapeutics manufacturing; the plant is set to be operational before the end of 2023. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the microbiome contract manufacturing companies and their manufacturing facility, worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2023 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $187 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

COMPANY PROFILES



Leading Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturers in North America

Capsugel (Acquired by Lonza) Company Overview Service Portfolio Facilities Dedicated to Microbiome Manufacturing Recent Developments and Future Outlook



Other Prominent Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturers in North America

Arranta Bio

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

List Biological Laboratories

ProbioFerm

Leading Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturers in Europe

Biose Industrie

Cerbios-Pharma

Chr. Hansen

Inpac Probiotics

NIZO

WACKER

Winclove Probiotics

Other Prominent Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturers in Europe

BacThera

Evologic Technologies

Probiotical

QUAY Pharma

Leading Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

BJP Laboratories

Other Prominent Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

Aumgene Biosciences

AcuraBio

Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals

Probiotics Australia

Unique Biotech

Scope of the Report

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Market Size 2023: $27 Million

CAGR: 17%

Customization Scope: 15% Customization Available

PowerPoint Presentation: (Complimentary)

Type of Product Manufactured API FDF

Type of Formulation Solid Liquid Others

Type of Primary Packaging Used Blister Packs Glass / Plastic Bottles Pouches / Sachets Vials

Scale of Operation Clinical Commercial

Company Size Small Mid-sized Large and Very Large

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Leading Developers Infant Bacterial Therapeutics MaaT Pharma Microbiomik Healthcare OxThera Rebiotix Seres Therapeutics

Key Companies Profiled Biose BJP Laboratories Capsugel Chr. Hansen Inpac Probiotics NIZO WACKER Winclove (Full list of more than 60 companies captured is available in the report)

Excel Data Packs: (Complimentary) Market Landscape Analysis Company Competitiveness Analysis Likely Partner Analysis Big Pharma Initiatives Recent Developments and Initiatives Clinical Trial Analysis Capacity Analysis Demand Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



The opinions and insights presented in the market report were influenced by discussions held with stakeholders in the industry:

Founder and Executive Chairman, Small Company, US

Managing Director and Scientific Head, Large Company, India

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mid-sized Company, India

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, Belgium

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Small Company, US

Chief Business Officer, Mid-sized Company, Israel

Chief Operating Officer, Mid-sized Company, US

Vice President, Business Development, Small Company, US

Vice President, Commercial Operations, Mid-sized Company, US

Vice President, Business Development, Mid-sized Company, US

Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Small Company, US

Head of Business Development, Mid-sized Company, Australia

Business Development Manager, Large Company, Germany

