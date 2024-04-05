Global Tactical UAV Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2033 with Surveillance Segment to Dominate, North America Spearheading Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tactical UAV Market: Focus on Application, System, UAV Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) weighing below 600 kgs are specifically designed for short-range tasks, particularly in military and security applications. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) excel in conducting reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and data collection missions in contested or sensitive areas. Tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and occasionally payload delivery systems, offer a unique blend of stealth, endurance, and precision.

This makes them indispensable assets for military forces and law enforcement. Their compact size, advanced capabilities, and modern technology distinguish them as key tools for enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness in various scenarios. As technology continues to evolve, these tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) play a crucial role in addressing emerging threats and safeguarding national security interests.







The tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is experiencing a transformative surge, presenting a paradigm shift in military and security solutions globally. Their deployment in military and law enforcement applications is marked by stealth, endurance, and precision, making them invaluable assets. Equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and payload delivery systems, tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are at the forefront of modern technology, enhancing operational efficiency and situational awareness.

As global tensions rise, the demand for these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is escalating, with military forces and law enforcement agencies seeking reliable and agile solutions. The market is witnessing a shift towards compact, yet powerful, drones that offer versatility and real-time data collection capabilities. With ongoing advancements in autonomy and artificial intelligence, the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is poised for sustained growth, providing essential tools to address emerging security challenges on a global scale.



Industrial Impact



The tactical UAV market has had a substantial impact on various industries, driving innovation, creating economic opportunities, and enhancing operational capabilities. Firstly, in the defense sector, the integration of advanced unmanned aerial systems has revolutionized military operations. Tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) provide real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, improving situational awareness and response times. This has led to increased demand from defense organizations globally, stimulating growth in the defense industry.



Secondly, the aerospace and technology sectors have experienced a surge in research and development activities related to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology. Companies specializing in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturing, avionics, and software solutions have emerged, contributing to job creation and economic growth. The pursuit of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous flight systems, has driven innovation in these industries, positioning them at the forefront of technological advancements.



Moreover, the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market has influenced the security and law enforcement sectors. Law enforcement agencies utilize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, search and rescue operations, and monitoring public events. This has enhanced the efficiency of law enforcement efforts, providing cost-effective solutions for tasks that were traditionally resource-intensive. The integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in security operations has become a strategic imperative for safeguarding critical assets and ensuring public safety.



Fixed Wing Segment to Dominate the Global Tactical UAV Market (by UAV Type)



The global tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market based on UAV type is led by fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The section provided a detailed view of tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) categorized into fixed wing and rotary wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) along with the key developments happening in this segment.



Surveillance Segment to Dominate the Global Tactical UAV Market (by System)



The global tactical UAV market based on system is led by surveillance system. This section offers an in-depth look at unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) categorized by the systems they utilize, highlighting significant advancements in this regional market.

North America Segment to Dominate the Global Tactical UAV Market (by Region)



The global tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market based on region is led by North America The region's robust technological infrastructure and a thriving defense industry contribute to the development and deployment of cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies. Additionally, the rising need for surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in various security applications further propels the demand for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in North America.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of services available for deployment and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the global tactical UAV market by products based on UAV type and systems.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global tactical UAV market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts and product launches to strengthen their position in the global tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market.

For instance, in Apr 2023, Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, launched its Integrator Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exhibition in National Harbor, Maryland. The Integrator VTOL was capable of launching vertically on ships or land without compromising payload capacity or endurance. The system maintained the performance of fixed-wing aircraft, delivering the same long-range wide-area surveillance capability for extended periods.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the tactical UAV market analyzed and profiled in the study involve tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) products offering companies. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global tactical UAV market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The tactical UAV market comprises key players that have established themselves thoroughly and have the proper understanding of the market accompanied by start-ups who are looking forward to establishing themselves in this highly competitive market.



For instance, in February 2023, Rheinmetall signed a collaboration with AeroVironment to participate in a NATO special forces project. Rheinmetall Technical Publications GmbH (a subsidiary of Rheinland AG) and AeroVironment applied to join a procurement program for a small unmanned aerial system (UAS) designed for special operations and infantry applications.

Apart from that, in September 2023, Skydio launched Skydio X10, a drone designed for first responders, infrastructure operators, and the U.S. and allied militaries around the world. It includes sensors to capture every detail of the data that matters and the AI-powered autonomy to put those sensors wherever they are needed.



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Security Concerns

Technological Advancements

Market Challenges

Cybersecurity Concerns

Battery Endurance

Market Opportunities

Continuous Efforts to Reduce Weight

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Trends: Overview

Swarm Technology

Focus on Hybrid Power Systems

Integration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with Edge Computing Technology

Ongoing Programs

Blue UAS

Next Generation Small RPAS (NGSR)

Kunstliche Intelligenz fur taktische UAS (KITU 2)

Supply Chain Overview

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company), January 2020 to December 2023

Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Raytheon

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corporation

AIRBUS

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Leonardo S.p.A.

Textron, Inc.

Adani Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Parrot Drone SAS

BlueBird Overview Top Products/Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers Key Personnel Analyst View Market Share, 2022



