Dovre Group Plc Press Release April 5, 2024, at 1 pm

Suvic AB, a subsidiary of Suvic Oy, has received a Notice to Proceed for the Vitberget wind farm

Suvic has received a Notice to Proceed from the customer for the Vitberget wind farm and will start the actual construction work on site. The work will be carried out by Suvic AB, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Suvic Oy.

With this notification, the conditional contract for Vitberget announced on December 20, 2023, thus becomes a BoP contract.

Suvic's CEO Ville Vesanen says that the preparations for the work have gone well in cooperation with the client. "The site is about to start deforestation, which will be carried out by Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, while VTG Entreprenad AB is our partner for civil works. We are fortunate to have been able to find a number of talented professionals with wind energy construction experience in the vicinity of the wind farm. Suvic AB has also been well received by the local community, for which we are of course grateful. For our part, the work is largely scheduled for completion in December 2024, and the summer will be a busy construction period," Vesanen sums up the project news.

The park of 24 wind turbines in Kramfors municipality is part of the High Coast project. The BoP is being made with Adalen and HC Wind – SPVs launched by Renewable Power Capital Ltd. (RPC). Headquartered in London, RPC is backed by CPP Investment Board and was founded in 2020 to develop, construct, own and operate renewable energy and industrial scale storage projects across Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Ville Vesanen

CEO, Suvic Oy

Tel. +358 44 328 9928

vve@suvic.fi, www.suvic.fi

Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board, Dovre Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic is a company founded in 2017 in Oulu, Finland, that operates in the Nordic countries with a special focus on renewable energy construction. It brings new, innovative practices to the industry through design, construction and project management. The company's current projects include Valrea's Kalistanneva and Matkussaari wind farms (Kurikka), Prime Capital's Sandbacka wind farm (Uusikaarlepyy and Vöyri), CPC Finland's Lakari solar power plant, EPV Aurinkovoima Oy's Heinineva solar power plant (Lapua) and Fortum's heat pump plants in Espoo and Kirkkonummi data centre areas. Website: www.suvic.fi

RPC is a London-headquartered pan-European renewables company established in 2020, with the backing of CPP Investments. RPC invests in the development, construction, and long-term ownership of onshore wind and solar projects, enabling the energy transition and driving stable long-term, risk-adjusted returns. RPC’s flexible mandate allows it to structure investments which recognise the changing market dynamics in Europe and create innovative solutions to build relationships designed for decades rather than months.

RPC is led by a seasoned and established team of energy investment professionals with deep renewable power, technical, and operational expertise, and a strong common purpose. RPC aims to pioneer the European renewables sector, accelerating the already-rapid growth and playing a key role in making the energy transition a reality.

For more information, please visit www.renewablepowercapital.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com