Global Sun Care Products Market Size To Exceed USD 20.50 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 3.81%

New York, United States , April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sun Care Products Market Size is expected to Grow from USD 14.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.50 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.81% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3951

Sun care products are ultraviolet filters or photoprotectant cosmetic products that protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays from the sun. It is topically applied on the skin surface to prevent skin aging, tanning, and melanomas. The photoprotector formulas of sun care products interfere with the incidence of solar radiation by either absorbing, reflecting, or dispersing the sun ray energy on the skin's surface. The growing awareness about UV-induced cancer uplifts the demand for sun care products in order to protect the skin from cancer-causing UV rays. In addition, the increasing product formulation development with safety, quality, efficacy, and consumer acceptance. Along with this, the multifunctional properties of sun care products to prevent skin aging and wrinkles bolster the market growth of sun care products. The rising need for sun care products to protect from sunburn and skin aging driving the sun care product market. The technology development and inclination towards natural and organic products increasing the market demand for sun care products. Additionally, the availability of SPF+ benefits of skin care products is likely to thrive in the global sun care product market. On the contrary, the presence of harmful chemicals in the formulation of sun care products like oxybenzone or octinoxate limits the market expansion due to strict product formulation rules.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Sun Care Products Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sun-protection, After-sun, and Tanning), By Form (Lotion, Spray, Stick, and Others), By SPF (0-29, 30-50, and >50), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3951

The tanning segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global sun care products market is segmented into sun-protection, after-sun, and tanning. Among these, the tanning segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness of keeping skin healthy for a long period increases the need for sun tanning products. The rising urbanization led to reduced excessive sun exposure thus tanning sun care products are a more convenient option to protect from the harmful effects of sun rays. The availability of tanning products with additional benefits of moisturizing and anti-aging properties expands the sun care market growth in the tanning segment.

The lotion segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the form, the global sun care products market is segmented into lotion, spray, stick, and others. Among these, the lotion segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The lotion form of a product is the traditional form of cosmetic products. It contains a combination of physical and chemical sunscreen ingredients that function to protect the skin against UVA and UVB rays.

The 0-29 segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the SPF, the global sun care products market is segmented into 0-29, 30-50, and >50. Among these, the 0-29 segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. As per the report of National Cancer Institute, lower SPF range sun care products are enough for daily sun exposure on the skin. The various after-sun and tanning products offer non-SPF or zero SPF variants.

The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global sun care products market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy stores, online channels, and others. Among these, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Consumers prefer to purchase all the necessary personal care and cosmetic products in one place. The greater variety of products are available with available benefits such as discounts.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3951

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. European countries like Belgium, Hungary, France, Netherlands, Norway, and Slovenia positioned as the second highest prevalence rate of cancer as per a survey report of WCRF () in 2020. The increasing requirement of sun-protection measures in the region leads to bolstering the market demand for sun care products. These sun care products are required to reduce the prevalence rate of skin cancer in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The tropical and subtropical regions in Asia-Pacific have significant sun exposure and thus have high market demand for sun care products in the region. As per data presented by Hospitality Net Organisation, it was found that Southeast Asia welcomed more than 580,000 international visitors, 102% up over the previous year. The rising tourism activity and sunbathing activities in beachside tourism are likely to expel the market growth of sun care products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Sun Care Products market are Amway Corporation, Revlon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Estee Lauder Companies, Inv., L’Oreal Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Clinique Laboratories, Inc., Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Natura & Co., Kao Corporation, Coty Inc., Groupe Clarins, and Others Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3951

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Sun-sational launched Round A’Round targets Japan suncare market with sun stick products.

In June 2022, POPXO expanded its product portfolio in the beauty and personal care segment with the launch of the Suncare range.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global sun care products market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sun Care Products Market, Product Type Analysis

Sun-protection

After-sun

Tanning

Global Sun Care Products Market, Form Analysis

Lotion

Spray

Stick

Others

Global Sun Care Products Market, SPF Analysis

0-29

30-50

>50.

Global Sun Care Products Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Channels

Others

Global Sun Care Products Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Artificial Nails Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wrap, Press-On, Others), By Material (Acrylic Nails, Gel Nails, Dip Powder Nails, Plastic, Silicon, Metal, Bamboo, Others), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Form (Liquid, Gel, Powder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Men Personal Care Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Personal Grooming), By Age Group (18-29 years, 30-59 years, 60 years, above), By Price Point (Low, Medium, High), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, E-Commerce, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Moisturizer Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Face Moisturizer and Body Moisturizer), By Form (Cream, Lotion, and Gel), By End-user (Men, Women, and Infant & Kids), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter