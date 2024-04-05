PATTISON Outdoor Increases Reach With Acquisition of Northern Ontario’s Premier Out-of-Home Company





Digital Horizontal Poster, Sudbury, Ontario (Courtesy of Outdoor Exposure)

SUDBURY, Ontario, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a leader in the Canadian Out-of-Home advertising industry, has acquired Outdoor Exposure, a prominent outdoor advertising company in Northern Ontario. This strategic move bolsters PATTISON’s outdoor inventory, strengthening its presence in key areas of Northern Ontario including North Bay and Sudbury.

The acquisition will see 79 outdoor faces added to PATTISON’s Ontario inventory, in both static and digital poster formats. 60 of those will be in Sudbury, ON (49 static, 11 digital), complemented by 12 static faces located in North Bay, ON and four in the North Shore region. Three additional static posters are expected to be constructed in Spring 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Outdoor Exposure’s inventory into our family. This acquisition not only broadens our reach in vital markets but also aligns with our commitment to offer diverse and dynamic advertising solutions to our clients. We look forward to integrating Outdoor Exposure’s assets into our portfolio and continuing to deliver exceptional service,” said Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

This move continues to solidify PATTISON’s highway advertising offerings within Ontario. Advertisers will be able to reach travelers along the Trans-Canada highway in Northern Ontario.

“Joining forces with PATTISON Outdoor Advertising marks a new chapter for Outdoor Exposure. I am confident that our longstanding commitment to quality and service will thrive under PATTISON’s leadership, and our clients will benefit from their extensive industry expertise,” said Dave Petryna, former owner of Outdoor Exposure.

PATTISON Outdoor will ensure a smooth transition for clients and partners. The acquired inventory will be integrated into PATTISON’s existing portfolio of advertising options in Ontario and reinforces PATTISON's position as a leader in the Canadian Out-of-Home advertising industry.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b9ce612-f376-4d09-b851-1c6f229c49d3