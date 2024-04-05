Global and China Automotive DMS/OMS (Driver/Occupant Monitoring System) Research Report 2023-2024: Further Integration of In-cabin Monitoring System and Multi-modal Interaction

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive DMS/OMS (Driver/Occupant Monitoring System) Research Report, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-cabin Monitoring study: installation rate increases by 81.3% in first ten months of 2023, what are the driving factors?



The publisher released 'Automotive DMS/OMS (Driver/Occupant Monitoring System) Research Report, 2023-2024 ', mainly combing DMS, OMS-based in-cabin monitoring system market status, in-cabin monitoring solutions of main models, domestic and foreign monitoring system suppliers, industry chain suppliers, etc., and development trend of in-cabin monitoring.



The primary driver of in-cabin monitoring systems is regulations, and major automotive countries such as China, the United States, European Union, South Korea, and India have introduced relevant regulations or technical standards.



One of the most leading one is Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning systems (DDAWS) issued by the EU, which requires the mandatory implementation of DDAWS requirements for newly certified models in categories M and N with speeds exceeding 70 km/h from July 6, 2022, and the mandatory installation of DDAWS systems on all newly registered models from July 7, 2024.



In China, the 2024 exposure draft of 'C-NCAP Management Rules' includes DMS in the project score for the first time, setting three scenario weights for DMS (including fatigue monitoring and attention monitoring), and the project score is 2 points, second only to AEB in the ADAS experimental score.



Overall, from the perspective of policy and regulatory environment, in-cabin monitoring is becoming one of the smart vehicle functional evaluation projects, and the market demand is expected to continue to grow.

From January to October 2023, the installation of passenger car in-cabin monitoring systems in China increased by 81.3% year-on-year.



In recent years, the in-cabin monitoring market has entered the fast lane. From January to October 2023, the installation of China's passenger car cabin monitoring system reached 2.061 million sets, an increase of 81.3% year-on-year; the installation rate reached 12.4%, an increase of 4.5 percentage points over the same period last year.



From the perspective of brand distribution, the brands with a large installation from January to October 2023 include Tesla, Li Auto, Changan, NIO, BYD, etc. The total installation of the TOP10 brands accounts for 72%.

ADAS will drive the growth in demand for DMS systems



In addition to regulations, the expansion of functions such as intelligent cockpit and high-level driver assistance on board also promotes in-cabin monitoring systems such as DMS and OMS. For example, in autonomous driving systems above L2, human-machine co-driving has become a difficult problem that needs to be solved, and DMS has become an indispensable redundancy solution. In addition, in different scenarios of high-level autonomous driving, the functional requirements and system strategies of in-cabin monitoring are different, and the functions and scenarios need to be defined according to the system requirements of autonomous driving.



From the perspective of the top 10 models of urban NOA assembly, DMS + OMS has become the mainstream solution for in-cabin monitoring, mostly through 1-2 cameras to achieve all-round monitoring of drivers and occupants, meeting the high-level autonomous driving redundancy while also meeting intelligent requirements of cockpit.



Tesla Model Y has a camera in the cab of the car. In October 2023, the version was upgraded to add a 'Driver Sleepy Warning' function. This function uses camera to determine whether the driver is paying attention and sounds an alarm. It also allows users to remotely view the in-car camera when the vehicle's Sentinel mode or Pet mode functions are activated.

Radar sensors are widely used in OMS



In some scenarios (such as legacy child monitoring), the monitoring range of camera is easily affected by conditions such as installation location and line of sight, making it difficult to achieve accurate monitoring and alerting. And radar sensors (including radar, ultrasonic radar, UWB radar) have ability to penetrate solid matter, which can more accurately detect unattended children, monitor the status of occupants, and estimate the vital signs of drivers. The application in cabin monitoring is expected to expand.



As a new system radar, UWB works in the frequency band of 6-8GHz. The UWB radar has robust and high-precision characteristics, which can penetrate solid materials inside the car, such as metal barriers, car seats and baby blankets. It can also accurately detect very small movements, such as the detection of small fluctuations in the chest when a baby breathes.



Among in-cabin monitoring suppliers, HARMAN upgraded the Ready Care product function in January 2023. After upgrade, the vital signs sensing and legacy child detection functions can be realized through 24 GHz living body radar sensor and 60 GHz occupancy radar sensor.



Among OEMs, GAC Trumpchi E9, which was launched in May 2023, has an OMS equipped with two OMS cameras, a vital signs monitoring radar (located above the inner rearview mirror) and an infrared monitor. Through this radar, the vital signs of drivers and passengers in the car can be detected.



Further integration of in-cabin monitoring system and multi-modal interaction



The in-cabin monitoring system, as the key ring of human-vehicle interaction, is being integrated with other multi-modal interactions such as voice/gesture/biometrics/smell in the cockpit.



Jingwei Hirain intelligent cockpit full cabin perception system SCSS has perception, presentation and processing capabilities, including camera modules, microphones, ambient lights, streaming media rearview mirrors, AR-HUD, smart seats, domain controllers and other components, which can deeply integrate ADAS, TBOX, body, HD maps and other information.



In mass-produced models, for example, the in-cabin monitoring system of Li Auto L7 supports interactive linkage with voice + gesture recognition; the DMS system of Changan Qiyuan A07, Lynk & Co 08, Rui Lan 7 and other models supports linkage with voice, eye tracking, and smell.



Key Topics Covered:1 Overview of Cabin Sensing System

1.1 Development Course of Cabin Sensing

1.2 Introduction to Cabin Sensing System

1.3 Installations of Cabin Sensing System

1.4 Business Model of Cabin Sensing System

1.5 Policy Environment of Cabin Sensing System

1.5.1 Regulations and Policies

1.5.2 Policies in Foreign Countries

1.5.3 Policies in China

1.6 Summary of Cabin Sensing Financing



2. Major Technical Routes and Applications of Cabin Sensing System

2.1 DMS

2.1.1 DMS Working Principle

2.1.2 Major Technical Routes and Sensor Solution of DMS

2.1.3 DMS Mainstream Vision Solution Technology

2.1.4 DMS Installation and Installation Rate

2.1.5 DMS Installation by Price Range

2.1.6 DMS Installation/Rate by Brand

2.1.7 DMS Installation by Model

2.2 OMS

2.2.1 Major Technical Routes and Sensor Solution of OMS

2.2.2 OMS Installation and Installation Rate

2.2.3 OMS Installation by Price Range

2.2.4 OMS Installation/Rate by Brand

2.2.5 OMS Installation by Model



3 Application Cases of Cabin Sensing System of OEMs

3.1 Li Auto L7

3.2 NIO EC7

3.3 XPeng G6

3.4 Neta GT

3.5 AITO M7

3.6 LUXEED S7

3.7 Avatar 12

3.8 Zeekr 009

3.9 BYD Frigate 07

3.10 Changan Qiyuan A07

3.11 DEEPAL S7

3.12 GAC Trumpchi E9

3.13 Haval Red Rabbit

3.14 Ora Grand Cat

3.15 JETOUR Traveller

3.16 ArcFox Kaola

3.17 Tesla Model Y

3.18 BMW iX3



4 Cabin Sensing System Chain

4.1 Industry Chain

4.2 Cost Structure

4.3 Horizon Robotics

4.4 indie

4.5 OmniVision

4.6 AMD

4.7 Melexis

4.8 Emotion3D

4.9 Smarteye

4.10 JIMU Intelligent



5 Chinese Cabin Sensing Suppliers

5.1 Jingwei HiRain

5.2 ArcSoft Technology

5.3 Baolong Technology

5.4 Zhihua Technology

5.5 Youdrive Innovation

5.6 Thunder Software

5.7 Beidou Zhilian

5.8 OFILM

5.9 SenseTime Technology

5.10 Baidu

5.11 Hikvision

5.12 Sunny SmartLead Technology

5.13 Desay SV

5.14 Huayang Group

5.15 Other Domestic Suppliers



6 Foreign Cabin Sensing System Suppliers

6.1 Seeing Machines

6.2 Continental Group

6.3 Visteon

6.4 Magna

6.5 Cipia Vision

6.6 FORVIA

6.7 Mitsubishi Electric

6.8 Harman

6.9 XPERI

6.10 Valeo

6.11 Denso

6.12 Bosch

6.13 Aptiv

6.14 Hyundai Mobis



7 Summary and Trends of In-cabin Monitoring

7.1 Summary of In-cabin Monitoring Applications in Representative Models

7.2 Summary of In-cabin Monitoring Solutions of Suppliers

7.2.1 Summary of Foreign Suppliers

7.2.2 Summary of Domestic Suppliers

7.3 System Hardware Trends

7.4 System Integration Trends

7.5 Functional Integration Trends

7.6 In-cabin Monitoring Solution of Highway NOA and urban NOA

7.7 Personalization and Customization Trends of In-cabin Monitoring Solution

