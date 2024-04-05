Short Bowel Syndrome Market by 2032: Forecast Report Estimates Significant Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent comprehensive analytical study has forecasted a substantial growth trajectory for the Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market in the 7 major markets (7MM), which include the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total market size of SBS, which was estimated at approximately USD 2,200 million in 2022, is anticipated to see considerable growth from 2023 to 2032.

The report underscores the ongoing evolution in the management of SBS, highlighting the development of novel treatments such as Glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) agonists. These emerging therapies offer promising outcomes for SBS patients, with clinical studies showing significant improvements in nutrient and fluid absorption, potentially reducing or even eliminating the need for total parenteral nutrition (TPN). Furthermore, next-generation GLP-2 agonists, apraglutide and glepaglutide, have shown promising outcomes in recent clinical trials.

Current epidemiological insights provided by the study indicate that SBS is more prevalent in females, with a higher number of diagnosed cases in adults compared to children. Diagnosed prevalent cases of SBS in the US were around 14,000 in 2022. These data serve to inform healthcare providers and policymakers regarding the patient demographics most affected by SBS, informing targeted medical interventions and resource allocation.

Central to the treatment of SBS is the goal of improving patients' quality of life and alleviating the impact of the condition. This includes strategies spanning from pharmacological interventions to surgical procedures. The report also emphasizes the need for a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, including gastroenterologists, dietitians, and others, to provide patients with individualized care plans aimed at enhancing nutrient absorption and minimizing reliance on parenteral support.

The strategic market outlook section of the report details the prominent competitive landscape, focusing on the market dynamics and the potential market drivers and opportunities. As key treatments, such as GATTEX, approach patent expiry, the report suggests an impending shift in market dynamics that may pave the way for emerging therapies, offering innovative treatment options for patients.

Analyses of emerging therapies and their anticipated market uptake are crucial components of the report, providing stakeholders with a glimpse into the future landscape of SBS management. The uptake of new drugs entering the market is predicted to be influenced by various factors, including clinical efficacy, safety profiles, method of administration, and the order of entry into the market. This insightful forecasting report is a vital resource that offers a comprehensive analysis of the SBS market, covering the potential changes, challenges, and opportunities that exist within the current and future therapeutic landscape.

