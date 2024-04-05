Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, LLC (DRG) and Alutiiq Career Ventures, LLC (ACV) announce a strategic partnership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, LLC (DRG) and Alutiiq Career Ventures, LLC (ACV) announce they have entered into a Mentor-Protégé Agreement, which is pending approval by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). “We are grateful for this opportunity to work with such an accomplished company as DRG and look forward to entering the Aerospace and Training marketplace,” said Matt Nelson, President of ACV.



ACV is an SBA-certified 8(a) Business Development Program Participant and currently focuses on delivering innovative, high-quality human capital solutions for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Guard Bureau.

ACV, as the Protégé, will gain valuable experience in preparing solicitation responses to diversify its portfolio and pursue new opportunities in the future. “We are excited to see two great organizations come together to achieve mutually beneficial opportunities. This partnership is a win-win for everyone involved and will bring enhanced value to our customers as both ACV and DRG are customer-focused and committed to excellence,” said Brian Busey, Chief Executive Officer of DRG.

DRG and ACV emphasize supporting U.S. Government programs that provide a variety of flight system engineering, maintenance, and training with the core values of safety, quality, integrity, and value.

About DRG

DRG is an international service provider with over twenty years of experience providing total training systems integration, including critical training and logistics services, to the U.S. Department of Defense for many of today’s modern military programs and aircraft. DRG manages over 550 training devices in 80+ variations across the full spectrum of aircrew and maintenance training and provides annual training to over 10,000 U.S. military and foreign nation military personnel. DRG supports contracts performing work at over 140 locations in 48 states and 16 foreign nations, offering over 2.3 million simulator training hours per year. For more information about DRG, visit www.drgok.com.

About ACV

Supporting its customers' critical missions is ACV’s priority. ACV focuses on delivering high-quality human capital solutions and offers an experienced team of integrated contractor logistics support professionals who can meet even the most complex operational challenges.

ACV is a subsidiary of Alutiiq, LLC, which is wholly owned by Afognak Native Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation formed under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. For more information about ACV, visit www.alutiiq.com.