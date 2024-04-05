Truepic, Revel.ai, and Nina Schick’s "Mirror of Reflection" Nominated for Best Use of AI Video in the 28th Annual Webby Awards

San Diego, CA, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, provider of secure content transparency infrastructure, announced that “Mirror of Reflection” has been nominated for Best Use of AI Video in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet.

Truepic, Revel.ai, an ethical leader in hyperrealistic and synthetic content, and author and generative AI expert Nina Schick created the world's first transparent synthetic video, “Mirror of Reflection,” using Content Credentials to disclose to viewers that it was created using AI. The video showcased how synthetic content can be ethically and interoperably labeled as computer-generated from the outset, enabling creators and AI companies to transparently indicate media origins. This approach offers viewers greater context and information on digital content. Content Credentials are an implementation of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) open technical standard, of which Truepic is a founding member. Truepic securely implements the C2PA standard and Content Credentials across the technology stack for all forms of digital media. The "Mirror of Reflection" video, which depicts a hyperrealistic AI version of Schick, was generated by Revel.ai's advanced AI modeling based on a multi-camera capture and showcases how generative technologies can distort our perception of reality. The creation of this video aims to underscore that a more authentic internet is possible by transparently marking content with tamper-evident Content Credentials.

“Nominees like Truepic are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Webby Award nominee in the Video: Best Use of AI category among world-renowned creatives. We partnered with the visionary production studio Revel.ai and the brilliant Nina Schick to produce the world's first transparent synthetic video, utilizing Content Credentials and the C2PA standard,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic. “This advancement opens up the ability for AI-generated content to flourish while mitigating the potentially devastating impact on our information ecosystem and society at large.”

"In 'Mirror of Reflection,' we explore perception vs reality. We question truth in the digital age, drawing inspiration from Plato’s renowned Cave Allegory,” said Bob de Jong, Creative Director at Revel.ai. “This film sparks conversations—pushing us to see through synthetic information, to spot the fake stuff hiding among the real.''

"Counter to prevalent narratives it is not difficult or expensive to demonstrate the use of AI. We already have the technology to be transparent about the origins of content - so the missing link is adopting it,” Author, Generative AI Expert, Founder & CEO of Tamang Ventures, Nina Schick. “This video is a call to action to do just that."

As a nominee, Truepic’s "Mirror of Reflection" is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted on online by individuals worldwide. From now until April 18th, "Mirror of Reflection" supporters can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com. Winners will be announced on April 23rd, 2024, and honored in a ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street.

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

Find The Webby Awards Online:

Website: webbyawards.com

Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards

X: @TheWebbyAwards

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards

Tiktok: @thewebbyawards

Linkedin: The Webby Awards

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It’s Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.

Attachment