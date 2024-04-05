ABBV-951 for Parkinson's Disease: An Investigational Drug-Containing Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa Being Developed by AbbVie - Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insights to 2032

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ABBV-951 Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "report provides comprehensive insights about ABBV-951 for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ABBV-951 for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ABBV-951 for Parkinson's Disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ABBV-951 market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.



Drug Summary



ABBV-951 is an investigational drug-containing foslevodopa /foscarbidopa being developed by AbbVie. It is a solution of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs for continuous subcutaneous delivery that is being investigated for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease. It is a small molecule that targets dopamine receptors.



It is designed to provide 24-hour, continuous subcutaneous delivery of CD/LD. Compared to oral CD/LD, it offers the potential for improvement in motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease, a progressive and chronic neurological disorder resulting from the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells, which primarily manifests with tremor, muscle rigidity, slowness of movement and difficulty with balance.



Recently, AbbVie received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa). It had submitted NDA based on data from the M15-736 study, a Phase III trial.



ABBV-951 Analytical Perspective

In-depth ABBV-951 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ABBV-951 for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



ABBV-951 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ABBV-951 for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ABBV-951 dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to ABBV-951 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ABBV-951 in Parkinson's disease.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ABBV-951 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ABBV-951 in Parkinson's disease.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ABBV-951?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ABBV-951 in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ABBV-951 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ABBV-951 for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ABBV-951 for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of ABBV-951 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ABBV-951 for Parkinson's disease?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ABBV-951 Overview in Parkinson's disease

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ABBV-951 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ABBV-951 in Parkinson's disease

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ABBV-951 in the 7MM for Parkinson's disease

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ABBV-951 in the United States for Parkinson's disease

5.3.2. Market Size of ABBV-951 in Germany for Parkinson's disease

5.3.3. Market Size of ABBV-951 in France for Parkinson's disease

5.3.4. Market Size of ABBV-951 in Italy for Parkinson's disease

5.3.5. Market Size of ABBV-951 in Spain for Parkinson's disease

5.3.6. Market Size of ABBV-951 in the United Kingdom for Parkinson's disease

5.3.7. Market Size of ABBV-951 in Japan for Parkinson's disease



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



