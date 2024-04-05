KYNMOBI Drug Landscape Research 2024: A Sublingual Film Containing Apomorphine Hydrochloride - Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight for 7MM 2019-2032

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KYNMOBI Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about KYNMOBI for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the KYNMOBI for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the KYNMOBI for Parkinson's Disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the KYNMOBI market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.



KYNMOBI sublingual film contains apomorphine hydrochloride, a nonergoline dopamine agonist. Apomorphine hydrochloride is white to glistening grayish crystals or white powder sparingly soluble in water and alcohol at ambient temperature. KYNMOBI is currently in clinical development in Europe.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of KYNMOBI for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of KYNMOBI for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

For sublingual administration only

A healthcare provider should supervise dose initiation

Treatment with a concomitant antiemetic, e.g., trimethobenzamide, is recommended, beginning 3 days before an initial dose of KYNMOBI

The dose range for KYNMOBI is 10-30 mg per dose, administered sublingually, as needed

KYNMOBI doses should be separated by at least 2 h

Maximum of 5 doses per day; maximum single dose is 30 mg

In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence KYNMOBI dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to KYNMOBI and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of KYNMOBI in Parkinson's disease.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of KYNMOBI from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the KYNMOBI in Parkinson's disease.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of KYNMOBI?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to KYNMOBI in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the KYNMOBI development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to KYNMOBI for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of KYNMOBI for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of KYNMOBI in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to KYNMOBI for Parkinson's disease?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

