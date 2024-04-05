Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NOURIANZ Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease in the US and Japan. A detailed picture of the NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease in the United States and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the NOURIANZ market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the US and Japan, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.



Drug Summary



NOURIANZ contains istradefylline, which has a xanthine derivative structure. The chemical name is (E)-8-(3, 4-dimethoxystyryl)-1, 3-diethyl-7-methyl-3, 7dihydro-1H-purine-2, 6-dione. Its molecular formula is C20H24N4O4.

NOURIANZ Analytical Perspective

Indication



NOURIANZ is indicated as adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in adult patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing "off" episodes.

In-depth NOURIANZ Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



NOURIANZ Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence NOURIANZ dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to NOURIANZ and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of NOURIANZ in Parkinson's disease.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of NOURIANZ from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the NOURIANZ in Parkinson's disease.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of NOURIANZ?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to NOURIANZ in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the NOURIANZ development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of NOURIANZ in the United States and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to NOURIANZ for Parkinson's disease?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. NOURIANZ Overview in Parkinson's disease

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. NOURIANZ Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of NOURIANZ in Parkinson's disease

5.2. The US and Japan Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of NOURIANZ in the US and Japan for Parkinson's disease

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of NOURIANZ in the United States for Parkinson's disease

5.3.2. Market Size of NOURIANZ in Japan for Parkinson's disease



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



