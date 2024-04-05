INBRIJA: A Dry Powder Formulation of Levodopa for Oral Inhalation with Inhaler - Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insights for 7MM 2019-2032

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INBRIJA Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about INBRIJA for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the INBRIJA for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the INBRIJA for Parkinson's Disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the INBRIJA market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.



Drug Summary



INBRIJA consists of a dry powder formulation of levodopa for oral inhalation with the INBRIJA inhaler. The inhalation powder is packaged in white hypromellose capsules. Each capsule contains a spray-dried powder of 42 mg levodopa active ingredient with 1, 2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DPPC) and sodium chloride.



The active component of INBRIJA is levodopa, an aromatic amino acid. Its chemical name is (2S)-2-amino-3-(3,4-dihydroxyphenyl) propanoic acid and its molecular weight is 197.19 g/mol and the molecular formula is C9H11NO4.



Dosage and Administration



The therapeutic capsule contains 42 mg levodopa for use in an INBRIJA inhaler. The INBRIJA inhaler is a plastic device with a blue body, blue cap, and white mouthpiece used for inhaling INBRIJA powder. INBRIJA capsules are needed up to 5 times daily. The maximum recommended daily dosage of INBRIJA is 420 mg.



Mechanism of Action



Levodopa, the metabolic precursor of dopamine, crosses the blood-brain barrier and presumably is converted to dopamine in the brain. This is thought to be the mechanism whereby levodopa relieves symptoms of Parkinson's disease.



INBRIJA Analytical Perspective

In-depth INBRIJA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of INBRIJA for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



INBRIJA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of INBRIJA for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence INBRIJA dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to INBRIJA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of INBRIJA in Parkinson's disease.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of INBRIJA from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the INBRIJA in Parkinson's disease.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of INBRIJA?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to INBRIJA in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the INBRIJA development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to INBRIJA for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of INBRIJA for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of INBRIJA in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to INBRIJA for Parkinson's disease?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. INBRIJA Overview in Parkinson's disease

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. INBRIJA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of INBRIJA in Parkinson's disease

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of INBRIJA in the 7MM for Parkinson's disease

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of INBRIJA in the United States for Parkinson's disease

5.3.2. Market Size of INBRIJA in Germany for Parkinson's disease

5.3.3. Market Size of INBRIJA in France for Parkinson's disease

5.3.4. Market Size of INBRIJA in Italy for Parkinson's disease

5.3.5. Market Size of INBRIJA in Spain for Parkinson's disease

5.3.6. Market Size of INBRIJA in the United Kingdom for Parkinson's disease

5.3.7. Market Size of INBRIJA in Japan for Parkinson's disease



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



