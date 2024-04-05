Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Features One of Zefiro Methane’s Subsidiaries in an Article on Orphaned Wells in Pennsylvania

An untold amount of orphaned oil and gas wells exist in the state of Pennsylvania. An April 2024 article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette highlights the opportunities to solve the environmental problem that this situation represents for leveraging emerging climate finance methods, which could both drive business value and make a meaningful impact on the neighboring communities of orphaned well sites. In the article, reporter Anya Litvak includes quotes from interviews with Steve Plants, as well as his son Luke Plants, who succeeded him as CEO of Plants & Goodwin after it was acquired by Zefiro in 2023.



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper published an article on opportunities stemming from the orphaned well problem in the state of Pennsylvania, featuring commentary and insights from Plants & Goodwin, Inc. (“Plants & Goodwin” or “P&G”), one of Zefiro’s operating subsidiaries which was acquired by the Company in May 2023 . Plants & Goodwin is headquartered in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and also operates in the states of New York, Ohio, and West Virginia.

In the article, titled “Pennsylvania's Many Orphaned Wells Just Might Yield a Pot of Gold”, reporter Anya Litvak explained how oilfield remediation companies have traditionally not had much reason to think about the amount of gas that might be leaking from the wells they would go on to plug. However, the recently introduced ability to finance well-plugging projects through the origination of carbon credits under a new methodology makes these emissions a focal point in the context of environmental remediation projects. Although the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides an unprecedented level of public funding for plugging wells, Litvak stated in the article, “The $4.7 billion from the federal government would make a dent, but only a dent in the problem. For the rest, it might be up to former hedge fund managers to apply their financial wizardry to the emerging carbon market.” Litvak then detailed how Zefiro has already finished measuring the quantity of methane leaking from a group of wells which will be plugged to generate carbon credits via its subsidiary, Plants & Goodwin, and how in the next few months, Zefiro plans to list its first carbon credit project on the American Carbon Registry , which is one of the four major exchanges for voluntary carbon credits.

The full article on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette can be accessed through the following link: https://www.post-gazette.com/business/powersource/2024/04/01/pennsylvania-orphan-wells-oil-and-gas/stories/202403170069

“Reporters across the United States have shown an impressive level of interest in Zefiro, as well as its subsidiaries such as P&G,” said Rich Myers of Profile Advisors, Zefiro’s Public Relations team in New York City. Myers continued, “As the federal government continues to deploy funds for remediating orphaned oil and gas wells in the United States, interest in the unplugged well crisis has grown considerably from the public and the media alike, as these developments instill a sense of hope for so many Americans and their families who are affected by such things as water and air contamination from methane leaks. Although the realities of living close to an unplugged well may not be on the radar of those who live outside of oil and gas territory, the Environmental Defense Fund estimates that approximately 14 million Americans live within one mile (1.6 kilometres) of a documented orphan well.”

For an overview of all recent press coverage received by Zefiro as well as its subsidiaries to include P&G, please refer to the In the Press page of the Zefiro website at the following link: https://www.zefiromethane.com/media/in-the-press/





Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs PhD commented, “At Zefiro, our mission and purpose is driven by the philosophy that I refer to as ‘Active Sustainability’, which is all about strategically building opportunities to attract capital in a way that simultaneously drives business value as well as meaningful impact. It’s difficult to articulate the true magnitude of the unplugged well crisis in the United States… not just in terms of how many wells there are and how many people/families they stand to affect, but also in terms of how much money it will take to plug all of the leaking wells. In contrast to legacy ‘ESG’ values, we do not seek to divert capital away from the oil and gas industry. Rather, we seek to facilitate a viable solution to the problem they have created using a combination of public and private funds. Our subsidiary P&G plays a key role in carrying out the field-level technical work with respect to the unplugged well crisis, which is a fundamental part of the emerging opportunity in Pennsylvania described in Anya Litvak’s recent article about P&G in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon offsets. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

