Electric Mobility Global Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030 - Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different Future

Global Electric Mobility Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Electric Mobility estimated at US$675.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Electric Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric 2-Wheelers segment is estimated at 21.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $202.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR



The Electric Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$452.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 15.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competitive Scenario

Electric Mobility - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Electric Vehicles (EVs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Innovations: Key to Electric Mobility Market Growth

Select Innovations and Advancements

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different Future

Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green

Mega Trends Appear Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility

Parking Domain Hustles to Evolve with Changing Mobility Landscape

Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight & Plasters its Presence in Mobility Space with Defining Trends

Electric Mobility: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market

Technological Innovations and Advancements Bring Diversity to the E-Mobility Industry

Recent Market Activity

Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint

With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by 2050

Here's How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal

Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase & Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns

As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

What Motivates Consumers to Buy EVs? Environment Ranks Among the Top Factors: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses

Cost of Ownership Fears, Fed by Energy Crisis & Rising Cost of Electricity, Ranks Among the Top Concerns Hindering a Purchase: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses

Knowing What Consumers Want Can Help EV Manufacturers Unlock Opportunities: % of Consumers Appreciating Each Feature on EVs

What Aspects of an EV Consumers Would Like to be Improved? : % of Consumers Appreciating Each Area of Improvement for EVs

Why EV Consumers Prefer the Brands They Do: % of Consumers Clustered Based On their Preference

Which EV Brands Have the Highest Consumer Mind Share?: % Consumer Mind Share of Global EV Brands

A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How? By Changing Consumer Perceptions

As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

World Media Perspectives

EV Stories From Around the World

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs

Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese EV Industry

ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a Future of EVs

Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers

Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of Nissan India

Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto

Key Global Brands

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 594 Featured)

Accell Group NV

BMW AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Gogoro

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

KTM AG

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd.

Terra Motors Corporation

Tesla Inc.

Vmoto Limited

Volkswagen AG

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

