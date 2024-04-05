Advanced Carbon Materials Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030 - Usage in Niche Applications of Key Industries Due to Exceptional Thermal Stability and Properties

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Carbon Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Advanced Carbon Materials estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.





The report delves into the global market of Advanced Carbon Materials, providing insights into the competitive landscape. It introduces various types of advanced carbon materials such as Special Graphite, Carbon Fiber, Carbon Nanotube (CNT), and Carbon Foam. The analysis covers market prospects and outlook, including product types, applications, and regional dynamics.

Special Graphite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Carbon Fibers segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The competitive scenario highlights the presence of players categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial, indicating varying levels of market influence. Recent market activity underscores the evolving nature of the advanced carbon materials sector, offering valuable insights for stakeholders navigating this competitive landscape.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Advanced Carbon Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 552 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Carbon Materials Versatility Comes from Exceptional Thermal Stability and Properties

Lightweight Properties of Carbon NanoMaterials: Broadens the Use Case

Advanced Carbon Materials Find Usage in Niche Applications of Key Industries

Aerospace and Defense: The Largest Application Market for Carbon Materials

Surging Use of Advanced Composites in Aerospace Assembly to Bode Well for Market Growth

Carbon Materials for Hypersonic Aircraft

The Many Challenges with Using Carbon Fiber Composites in Aircraft Manufacture

Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector Benefits Demand

Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts

Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Sector

Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market Growth

Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind Energy Sector to Benefit Demand

Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market

Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in Thousand Metric Tons for 2020, and 2025

Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Drive Demand for Advanced Carbon Materials in Solar Panels & Wind Turbines

Advanced Carbon Materials Finds Increasing Preference for Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry

Automotive Industry: The Most Promising End-Use Area for Recycled Carbon Fiber Use

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand

Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Advanced Carbon Materials Use Case in Automobiles

Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage Sport Goods to Drive Demand for Advanced Carbon Materials

Racing Sport Concepts Introduces Sophisticated Carbon Fiber Aero Kits Package

Electronics Industry: A Niche Market for Advanced Carbon Materials

Recycled Carbon Fiber Takes the Market by Storm

Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor Challenging Growth

