Univest Financial Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.

Conference Call registration link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=1f74990c&confId=63330

Audio

Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428

Access Code: 468018

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay

Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403

Replay Code: 450536

Available until: May 25, 2024