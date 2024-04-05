Bestqool Launches Innovative Red Light Therapy Devices for Eczema Relief

Seattle, Washington, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestqool , a leader in red light therapy technology, has launched an FDA class - II cleared, durable, and versatile variety of RLT unique devices designed to handle various skin problems and have medical-grade product certification, like alleviating symptoms of eczema and improving skin health.

Eczema is characterized by redness, swelling, itching, and discomfort, signaling an imbalance in the body's internal environment. Traditional treatments often focus solely on surface symptoms, overlooking the deep-rooted problems inside the body. It can occur at any age and gender and is more common in patients with congenital intolerance, which seriously affects the quality of life of patients. Eczema recurrence is closely related to the overall health state of the body, and it may be because the body sends a distress signal to the skin. Bestqool's advanced red light therapy offers a non-invasive, natural solution for managing this pervasive skin issue.

Science Behind Red Light Therapy

Low-level light therapy, commonly called red light therapy (RLT), is a revolutionary technology that uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light (660 – 850 nm) to penetrate the skin's surface and elicit multiple positive responses within the skin cells. Its energy is absorbed by the mitochondria of the cell's powerhouse, resulting in increased adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production needed for various cellular processes in the cell. The increase in ATP promotes collagen synthesis, blood flow, and cell regeneration, ultimately having many beneficial effects on the skin. Red light therapy has gained popularity as a non-invasive, natural, and effective treatment for various skin problems. Many studies support the benefits of red light therapy for the skin. Eminent researchers like Michael R. Hamblin , who has made significant contributions to the field of photobiology, have confirmed the advantages of red light therapy on the skin and revealed its mechanism of action.



Eczema Healing Benefits of RLT

The impact of RLT application on skin conditions such as eczema, rosacea, dermatitis, acne, etc., is remarkable. It not only improves skin texture but also boosts overall health.

- Strengthens Immune System

The immune system is the body's guardian, and when the immune system is out of balance, the body overreacts to external stimuli, which can lead to eczema. Long-term mental stress, bad lifestyle habits, environmental pollution, etc., can lead to an imbalance in the immune system. Red light has anti-inflammatory characteristics that can soothe and alleviate skin conditions such as rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis. Red light can potentially reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines and promote anti-inflammatory functions of the cells, help to calm the skin itchiness and reduce redness and irritation.

- Skin Sterilization and Anti-Itching

Skin infection and itching are common in recurring eczema. Red and near-infrared light deep waves have special anti-bacterial and anti-fungi photo-modulatory effects on the skin, which can sterilize and relieve itching in eczema. Enhanced circulation not only nourishes the skin but also promotes the elimination of toxins and waste products, promoting a healthier, more vibrant complexion. Red light also stimulates the activity of fibroblasts, and keratinocytes play a crucial role in forming new tissues and synthesizing collagen, helping to close wounds and minimize scarring.

- Boost Emotional Health

Long-term emotional stress can not only affect mental health but also affect the physiological functions of the body, leading to the occurrence of skin problems such as eczema. RLT wavelengths penetrate deeper into tissues to provide energy to cells. This can increase cellular metabolism and improve circulation, potentially boosting overall energy levels and reducing feelings of fatigue typically associated with poor emotional health. Red light therapy may boost the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood control and mental well-being.

Using Red Light Therapy on Eczema

- Use a gentle cleanser to clean skin's surface, and it should be free from traces of makeup, oil, etc. Regular gentle exfoliation helps red light to penetrate the skin better.

- Avoid cosmetics that can irritate the skin, and use gentle products. Combining red light therapy with topical ointments can be a complementary approach for effective eczema treatment.

- Note any changes in eczema irritation, discomfort, and worsening of symptoms after red light therapy application. It is generally advised for beginners to start the red light therapy session from 5-10 min and gradually increase the frequency length for better outcomes.

Choose an Authentic Red Light Therapy Devices

Bestqool's latest range of portable red light therapy devices are designed to be both convenient and effective for home use. It offers a range of high-quality RLT portable devices to manage eczema and other skin conditions with the benefit of lowering your reliance on pharmaceutical drugs. You will definitely never regret spending a few hundred dollars on a reputable brand of RLT device to maintain overall wellness.



Safe Usage of RLT

- Consult a dermatologist before including red light therapy in eczema skin care or treatment.

- When using an RLT device, it is essential to use suitable goggles or shields to protect the eyes from injury to the eyes.

- It is crucial to consistently adhere to an approved treatment schedule to maximize the effects of treatment.

- Reducing eczema symptoms such as erythema is a slow process, and the results may not be immediately apparent. It may also take weeks or months of ongoing treatment to see substantial improvement.

- People with sensitive skin or a history of skin conditions should use red light therapy on professional advice. Treatment should be discontinued if any adverse reactions occur, and a healthcare professional should be consulted.

Conclusion

While red light therapy benefits for eczema are still in the ongoing research phase, it has proven safe and effective over the past decade, allowing it to be integrated into skin conditions treatments. Adding red light therapy to daily care and prevention can repair both inside and outside by lowering eczema recurrence and improving the quality of life.

