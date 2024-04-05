Life Science Tools Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2030 - Connected Devices, IoT Ecosystems to Transform the Life Science Landscape

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$148 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides an insightful overview of the life sciences tools sector, beginning with a prelude and a global economic update. It delves into the competitive landscape, highlighting how players are focusing on product launch and innovation to remain relevant. Market shares of key competitors in 2023 are outlined, along with their competitive market presence. The analysis explores the global market prospects, forecasting healthy growth ahead, with cell biology and hospitals as significant segments.



Cell Biology Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Genomics Technology segment is estimated at 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

Regional trends show North America leading, while Asia-Pacific exhibits impressive growth. The report also discusses drivers sustaining the market, such as technology trends in connected devices, IoT ecosystems, and AI-enabled automation. It touches on cybersecurity needs and recent market activities, providing insights into world brands within the life sciences tools industry.



The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Life Sciences Tools

Global Economic Update

Competition

Players Pursue Product Launch & Innovation to Stay Relevant in Competitive Life Science Tools Market

Life Science Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Life Science Tools Market Appears Primed for Healthy Growth Ahead

Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake

Hospitals Remain Primary End-User Segment

North America Maintains Front Rank in Global Life Science Tools Market

Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Impressive Growth

Salient Drivers Keeping Global Life Science Tools Market in Good Shape

Technology Trends in the Life Sciences Domain

Connected Devices, IoT Ecosystems to Transform the Life Science Landscape

Exponential Intelligence, Quantum Computing and Ambient Technologies to Make Headway

Cloud Platforms Ease Data Sharing

Life Sciences to Gain with Blockchain Edge

AI-enabled Automation to Deliver Tangible Benefits for All

Cybersecurity Needs Grow for Life Sciences

Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science Domain & Related Tools

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Sector Support Demand

Why Diagnostic Testing is Key to Mitigate Impact of Infectious Diseases?

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 - 2027

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption of PCR

Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years

Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market in US$ Million: 2020-2025

Genome Sequencing Experiences Host of Evolutionary Waves

Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development of Novel Diagnostics Tests

Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an Integral Aspect of Future Labs

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

Global BioPharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2020 and 2026

Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves Efficiency and Productivity

Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

Artificial Intelligence offers Multiple Opportunities

Wearable Devices Gains Popularity

The Cloud Technology Witnesses Rapid Growth

VR and E-pharmacy

Smart Quality

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry

Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques

Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

The Rise of Data Analytics in Life Sciences

Data Science in Drug R&D

Data Sharing Emerges as a Significant Trend to Gain Competitive Advantage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 295 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Eppendorf SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Oxford Instruments plc

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

