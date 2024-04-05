Cannabis Beverages Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1.6 Billion by 2030 - Major Alcoholic Beverage Players Seek Role in the Market

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cannabis Beverages Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the cannabis beverages market, beginning with an introduction to cannabis beverages and an analysis of global market prospects and outlook. Key trends influencing the market are identified, with a focus on analysis by type and component.



Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Alcoholic Cannabis Beverages segment is estimated at 14.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Regional analysis highlights the breakdown of sales between developed and developing regions, as well as geographic regions ranked by % CAGR. Specific market insights include the anticipated impact of cannabis beverages on the US market and the emergence of low-dose cannabis as alcohol alternatives in Canada. The competitive scenario is explored, with major players vying for a share of the cannabis market, and recent market activity is discussed to provide up-to-date insights.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Cannabis Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Cannabis Beverages

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Trends Influencing the Market

Analysis by Type

World Cannabis Beverages Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Alcoholic, and Alcoholic

Analysis by Component

World Cannabis Beverages Market by Component (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Cannabidiol (CBD)

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Cannabis Beverages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)

Global Market for Cannabis Beverages - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2023-2030: USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Cannabis Beverages to Take the US Market by Storm

Low-dose Cannabis Emerge as Alcohol Alternatives in Canada

Competitive Scenario: Major Players Eying a Pie of the Cannabis Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cannabis-Infused Beverages to Reduce Alcohol Consumption among the Young

Prevailing Trends Positively Influence the Market

Alcoholic Beverage Companies Seek Role in the Market

Growth Trend to Continue

Legalisation & Decriminalization Augur Well

Legalisation Drives Demand in North America

A Note On Clean Label Cannabis

A Review of Trends Influencing the Market

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Rising Health Awareness to Fuel Market Prospects

Growing Adoption of Herbal Remedies Widens Prospects

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Production Challenges Abound for Cannabis Beverage Producers

Production Process of Cannabis Beverages - The Many Challenges

Long-Term Studies on Stability of Products Essential

Production Innovation Accelerates Market Growth

Safety Challenges with Hemp-infused Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 79 Featured)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Organigram Holding, Inc.

Coalition Brewing

Cronos Group

Tilray

Hexo Corporation

CannTrust

CBD Ultra Limited

Elegance Brands, Inc.

