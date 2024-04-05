Cancer Cachexia Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Promising Treatment Options

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides insights into cancer and specifically focuses on cancer cachexia, covering its treatment and pharmacologic approaches for clinical management.





Amid the pandemic, the cancer cachexia market faces challenges, as reflected in the percentage YoY change in sales of select physician-administered oncology products. Progestogens are highlighted as a major contributor to the market, with combination therapies expected to drive growth.



Progestogens Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corticosteroids Therapy segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $943.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

Regional analysis indicates that North America and Europe constitute major regions, while Asia-Pacific exhibits the fastest growth. The competitive landscape is explored through global key competitors' market share in 2023 and competitive market presence. Recent market activity and challenges facing the market are also discussed.



The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$943.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Cancer: An Insight

A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia

Cachexia Treatment

Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer Cachexia

Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic

Percentage YoY Change in Sales of Select Physician-Administered Oncology Products Chemotherapy Administration: (March-June) 2019 Vs 2020March

Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research

Cancer Cachexia - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth

North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth

Competition

Cancer Cachexia - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains

NSAID

Erythropoietin

Myostatin Inhibitors

Appetite & Metabolism Modulators

Cytokine Modulator

Anabolic Agents

Combination Therapies

DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in 2020 for Age Group 65-84

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)

Pipeline Analysis

Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris

PF- 06946860 from Pfizer

TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio

Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol

Lenalidomide

AV-380

Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently Under Clinical Trial

Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional Interventions to Provide Better Outcome

Select Key Developments

Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan

Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia

Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat Cancer Cachexia

Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia

ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult Cancer Patients

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 50 Featured)

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Aphios Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

AbbVie, Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AAVogen, Inc.

Immuneering

Caelus Health

AliveGen USA

Endevica Bio

Extend Biosciences

