Innovative Outcomes (OTC:UBQU) Announces Distribution Agreement With MDM Wound Ventures to Distribute New EZE Debride System to Healthcare Professionals in 4.95 Billion Dollar Market

DENVER, CO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) a dynamic and innovative software development company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Innovative Outcomes, Inc., has entered into a distribution agreement with MDM Wound Ventures to distribute its new wound debriding system called EZE Debride to healthcare professionals throughout the US, and beyond.

Wound Debriding is the process of removing dead tissue in and around wounds and is vitally important to the healing and long-term care of wound care patients. In addition, proper in-home wound Debriding cuts down on doctor visits saving money for patients and the healthcare system and helps facilitate faster healing giving patients greater flexibility in their own wound care progress.

Insurance companies require all wounds to have a debridement performed (removal of non-viable tissue) to qualify for insurance reimbursement of wound care dressings. This makes the relationship with MDM and EZE Debride a natural fit. In fact, Modor Intelligence advises the market size for this device to be 4.95 billion with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.97%.

CEO of Innovative Outcomes, Kevin Lamb, states: “We are excited to distribute this necessary and innovative tool to our healthcare providers and look forward to continued collaboration with MDM Wound Care, and with our current reach into the podiatrist market we see this improving our non-reimbursement revenue exponentially.”

EZE Debride's revolutionary design is a single use, disposable instrument that offers both comfort and precision. Features include; Cutting flutes, a flexible neck, counter-balance head, and easy to grip handle. Making EZE Debride the leader in the market.

Follow Ubiquitech Software Corp, Inc. to learn more about Innovative Outcomes and stay informed about Company developments and growth:

Innovative Outcomes Inc.: www.ioutcomes.com

Ubiquitech Software Corp.: www.UbiquitechsoftwarecorpCorp.com

Follow UBQU on X (Formerly Twitter) @CorporateUBQU

Follow Innovative Outcomes on X (Formerly Twitter) @i_outcomes

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to its subsidiary.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Innovative Outcomes is one of the fastest growing healthcare logistics companies serving medical providers and their patients across the United States. Patients First is more than a catchy phrase - it’s our culture.

Our mission is simple: provide ethics-based, compassion-focused assistance to medical providers and their patients. Our iPak – unit dose packaging system makes wound care simple and intuitive for all patients.

As a leader in healthcare technology and logistics, we take the worry out of healing.

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation, Inc. annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor Relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftwareCorp.com

Attachment