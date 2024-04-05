UK and Ireland Tourism Desintation Market Insights Report 2024: Key Trends, Tourism Construction Projects, FDI, Types of Tourism, Destination Focus

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK and Ireland - Tourism Destination Market Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysis of destination markets, infrastructure, and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities in UK & Ireland. This report explores the types of travelers that visit the region as well as a SWOT analysis.

Gain a clear and detailed insight into new developments in two popular tourist destinations, it's essential to analyze various aspects including international arrivals and spending, tourism segments, construction, foreign direct investments (FDI), airlines, and hotel developments.



Key Highlights





In 2023, international arrivals into the region reached an all-time high of 52.7 million travelers. As per the publisher, the number of international arrivals is anticipated to reach 68.3 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2027.

In 2023, many travelers came to UK & Ireland for leisure purposes, with 23.55 million travelers or 44.7% of overall international arrivals being for this purpose. As per the publisher's traveler demands and flows database, leisure purpose arrivals are expected to reach 30.27 million travelers in 2027 which will keep contributing around 44% of overall international travelers.

Singles made the most trips in 2023 (34.1% of all inbound trips, or 18.7 million travelers), as this region has always been considered as one of the best solo travel destinations with preserved historical and archaeological sites, adventure spots, budget accommodation along with being safe and friendly.

Domestic tourism in UK and Ireland are a major component of their overall travel industry. With a collective population of 73.39 million, the total number of domestic trips in 2023 was around 148.9 million.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Key Trends

Tourism Construction Projects

Foreign Direct Investment

Types of Tourism

Destination Focus

Regional Risk Index and SWOT Analysis

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Guinness

Ryanair

Easyhotel

Sandman Hotel

SailRail

VisitBritain

Falite Ireland





