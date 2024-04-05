South Africa Foodservice Market Report, 2023-2024 and 2028: QSR Dominance, FSR Trends, Pub, Club & Bar Channel Declining Sales, Key Players

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Foodservice Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides extensive insight and analysis of the South African Foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.



In 2023, South Africa recorded annual nominal GDP per capita growth of 4.4%, a drop from the 5.9% growth recorded in 2022. The South African profit sector's revenue reached ZAR585.1 billion ($35 billion) in 2023, yielding a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2018-23. Despite the unfavorable economic conditions, the sector's transactions grew at CAGR of 2.9%, indicating a steady increase in customer activity. On the other hand, the outlet count experienced a modest CAGR of 0.7%, suggesting that the sector did not expand its physical presence significantly.



Overview of South Africa's macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on the South African foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth, and annual household income distribution.

Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) within the South African foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

Customer segmentation: Identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits, and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the South African population.

Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

QSR was the largest channel in the South African profit sector in 2023, holding a value share of 60.5%. The channel's sales increased at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-23, from ZAR260.1 billion ($19.6 billion) to ZAR354.3 billion ($21.2 billion). FSR was the third-largest channel in the South African profit sector in 2023, holding a value share of 5.6%. The channel's sales recorded a CAGR of 2% during 2018-23, increasing from ZAR29.5 billion ($2.2 billion) in 2018 to ZAR32.6 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2023. The South African coffee & tea shop channel generated value sales of ZAR3.6 billion ($0.2 billion) in 2023. Moreover, the channel recorded a value CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-23. Pub, club & bar was the second-largest channel in the profit sector in 2023, accounting for 26% of the sector's value sales. However, the channel's value sales declined at a negative CAGR of 1.3% during 2018-23.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Key Players

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Coffee & Tea Shop

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Key Players

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Pub, Club & Bar

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Education

Growth Dynamics & Drivers

What Next?

Healthcare

Growth Dynamics & Drivers

What Next?

Military & Civil Defense

Growth Dynamics & Drivers

What Next?

Welfare & Services

Growth Dynamics & Drivers

What Next?

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Yum! Brands

McDonald's

Famous Brands

Nando's

Spur

Famous Brands

Ocean Basket

Vida e caffe

Seattle Coffee

Starbucks

Wiesenhof Coffee Holdings

