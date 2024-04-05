Augmented Reality (AR) in Retail and Apparel Thematic Research Report 2024

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality (AR) in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AR market will be worth $100 billion by 2030. Some retailers use AR to help them gain a competitive advantage, address evolving consumer preferences, and adapt to emerging trends.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. Worth nearly $22 billion in 2022, the global AR market will reach $100 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the eight years, according to the publisher's forecasts.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Retail and Apparel Challenges

The Impact of AR on Retail and Apparel

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

AR Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Avataar

Banuba

ByteDance

Groove Jones

Holition

Ikea

L'Oreal

LVMH

Magic Leap

Marks & Spencer

Meta

Microsoft

NexTech AR Solutions

Niantic

Nike

Qualcomm

Quytech

Samsung Electronics

Snap

Scandit

Sephora

Tencent

Trillenium

Unity Technologies

Vuzix

Walmart

Warpin Reality

Zappar





