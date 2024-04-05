Augmented Reality (AR) in Retail and Apparel Thematic Research Report 2024

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality (AR) in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AR market will be worth $100 billion by 2030. Some retailers use AR to help them gain a competitive advantage, address evolving consumer preferences, and adapt to emerging trends.
Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. Worth nearly $22 billion in 2022, the global AR market will reach $100 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the eight years, according to the publisher's forecasts.
Scope
This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Retail and Apparel Challenges
- The Impact of AR on Retail and Apparel
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Signals
- AR Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Apple
- Avataar
- Banuba
- ByteDance
- Groove Jones
- Holition
- Ikea
- L'Oreal
- LVMH
- Magic Leap
- Marks & Spencer
- Meta
- Microsoft
- NexTech AR Solutions
- Niantic
- Nike
- Qualcomm
- Quytech
- Samsung Electronics
- Snap
- Scandit
- Sephora
- Tencent
- Trillenium
- Unity Technologies
- Vuzix
- Walmart
- Warpin Reality
- Zappar
