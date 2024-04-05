Medicovestor Selected as Finalist to Present Its First-in-Class ADC Platforms at JP Morgan Asset Management: Life Sciences Innovation Summit

NEW YORK, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicovestor, Inc. has been chosen as one of 11 finalists from a competitive pool of over 150 applicants spanning more than 20 countries to showcase its innovative Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) platforms at the inaugural JP Morgan Asset Management: Life Sciences Innovation Summit. The event is scheduled to take place at the renowned Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi on May 14th – 15th, 2024.



Unlike current ADCs, Medicovestor's groundbreaking first-in-class ADC platforms prioritize the "A" (antibody) over the "DC" (drug conjugate), harnessing the intrinsic antitumor activities of the backbone antibody. By synergizing the tumor-killing activities of the payload, Medicovestor's approach is expected to enhance clinical efficacy while reducing toxicities.

"We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious summit," said Dr. Seah Lim, Founder and CEO of Medicovestor. "Our focus on unlocking the full potential of antibodies in ADCs sets us apart. We believe this approach has the power to significantly improve patient outcomes."

The Life Sciences Innovation Summit, hosted by JP Morgan Asset Management, serves as a prestigious platform for leading innovators, investors, and industry experts to explore cutting-edge advancements in healthcare and life sciences. Medicovestor's participation underscores its commitment to advancing the field and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders.

During the summit, Medicovestor aims to share insights into its ADC platform development, preclinical progress, and future prospects. The company also seeks to forge strategic partnerships, secure funding opportunities, and accelerate the advancement of its innovative drug delivery solutions.

In further recognition of its innovative work, Medicovestor is proud to also announce its selection as a finalist to present at the Asia BioPartnering Startup Spotlight on April 25, 2024, in Singapore.

For more information about Medicovestor, Inc. and its novel ADC platforms, please visit www.medicovestor.com.

About Medicovestor, Inc.: Medicovestor, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing advanced drug delivery systems. With a focus on maximizing therapeutic efficacy and minimizing toxicities, Medicovestor's innovative approaches aim to revolutionize cancer treatment and improve patient outcomes.

