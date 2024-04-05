Military Cyber Security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Cyber Security Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by End-user (Army, Navy, Air Force, Cyber Commands), by Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud-based Security, Data Security), by Solutions (Threat Intelligence and Response Management, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Firewall, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global military cyber security market was valued at US$28.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Emergence of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs)

Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) are sophisticated cyber-attacks conducted by well-funded and highly skilled adversaries, such as nation-state actors and cyber espionage groups, with the intent to infiltrate, exfiltrate, and persist within targeted military networks for extended periods without detection. APTs often employ stealthy tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to evade traditional security defences and exploit vulnerabilities in software, hardware, and human factors. Detecting and mitigating APTs require advanced threat intelligence, behaviour analysis, anomaly detection, and incident response capabilities to identify and neutralize ongoing cyber threats.

Strategic Shift Towards Offensive Cyber Operations

In response to evolving cyber threats and geopolitical tensions, military organizations are increasingly investing in offensive cyber capabilities to conduct cyber operations, including reconnaissance, espionage, sabotage, and information warfare, against adversaries. Offensive cyber operations enable military forces to disrupt enemy communications, disrupt critical infrastructure, manipulate information, and gain strategic advantages in cyberspace. However, offensive cyber operations also raise concerns about escalation, unintended consequences, and the potential for retaliatory cyber-attacks, underscoring the importance of responsible cyber warfare policies and international norms.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-cyber-security-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Cyber Security Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the global military cybersecurity market, influencing various aspects of demand, supply, and operational dynamics within the industry. Firstly, the pandemic accelerated the digital transformation efforts of military organizations worldwide. With the sudden shift towards remote work and increased reliance on digital infrastructure, there was a heightened awareness of cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Military entities recognized the need to bolster their cyber defences to protect sensitive data and critical infrastructure from emerging threats, leading to an increased demand for cybersecurity solutions and services.

Moreover, the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in supply chains, including those related to cybersecurity. Disruptions in global supply chains caused by lockdowns, travel restrictions, and supply chain interruptions highlighted the importance of secure supply chains for military organizations. As a result, there was a greater emphasis on supply chain security and resilience, driving demand for solutions that enhance supply chain visibility, risk management, and cyber resilience.

On the supply side, the pandemic posed challenges for cybersecurity firms, including disruptions to operations, delays in product development, and workforce shortages. However, many cybersecurity vendors adapted quickly by transitioning to remote work, implementing digital collaboration tools, and enhancing cybersecurity measures to protect their own operations from cyber threats. Additionally, the increased demand for cybersecurity solutions presented opportunities for vendors to innovate and develop new products tailored to the evolving needs of military clients.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 452-page report provides 131 tables and 211 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global military cyber security market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Military Cyber Security. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including deployment mode, component, end-user, security type, and solution and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing military cyber security market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Focus on Supply Chain Security and Cyber Resilience

Ensuring the security and resilience of military supply chains and critical infrastructure against cyber threats has become a top priority for defense organizations worldwide. Supply chain security encompasses the protection of hardware, software, and firmware components from tampering, counterfeiting, and supply chain attacks that could compromise the integrity and functionality of military systems. Cyber resilience involves the ability to withstand, adapt to, and recover from cyber attacks and disruptions while maintaining mission-critical functions and operational continuity. Strengthening supply chain security and enhancing cyber resilience require collaboration with industry partners, supply chain stakeholders, and cybersecurity vendors to implement risk management practices, supply chain transparency measures, and resilience strategies.

Regulatory Compliance and Standards Frameworks

Compliance with regulatory requirements and cybersecurity standards frameworks, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, ISO/IEC 27001, and NIST Special Publication 800-53, is essential for ensuring the effectiveness and maturity of military cyber security programs. Regulatory compliance mandates, such as the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) in the United States and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, impose cybersecurity obligations on government agencies and defense contractors to protect sensitive information and systems from cyber threats. Adhering to cybersecurity standards and best practices helps military organizations assess risks, establish security controls, and demonstrate due diligence in safeguarding critical assets against cyber-attacks.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-cyber-security-market-2024/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Public-Private Partnerships and Collaboration

Public-private partnerships and collaboration between government agencies, military organizations, industry partners, academia, and cybersecurity vendors play a crucial role in addressing complex cyber threats and enhancing the resilience of national defence infrastructures. Collaboration initiatives, such as information sharing platforms, threat intelligence exchanges, cybersecurity research consortia, and joint exercises, facilitate the exchange of cybersecurity expertise, threat data, and best practices to strengthen cyber defence capabilities, incident response readiness, and crisis management coordination. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, military organizations can leverage the collective expertise and resources of the public and private sectors to enhance cyber resilience and mitigate cyber risks.

Investments in Cybersecurity Innovation and R&D

Investments in cybersecurity innovation and research and development (R&D) are driving advancements in military cyber defence technologies, tools, and techniques to counter evolving cyber threats and vulnerabilities. Military organizations allocate funding to support cybersecurity start-ups, academic research institutions, and industry consortia engaged in developing next-generation cybersecurity solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), quantum-resistant cryptography, secure hardware, and resilient networks. By investing in cybersecurity innovation and R&D, military organizations can stay ahead of emerging cyber threats, anticipate future challenges, and adapt to evolving cyber landscapes while maintaining a technological advantage in cyberspace.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military cyber security market are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., CACI International Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc, General Dynamics Corporation, GovCIO, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, ManTech International, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

06 Feb 2024, As part of its effort to make security easier, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), a pioneer in networking and security, revealed new features inside the Cisco Security Cloud.

19 Sept 2023, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has obtained all initial task orders on the $4.5 billion Department of the Air Force's indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for Security Support Services.

13 Dec 2023, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 leader in science and technology, was given a new prime contract to support the National Security Agency (NSA) with prototype and technology development.





To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the IT sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com