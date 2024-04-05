Liquid Biofuels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Liquid Biofuels Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Bioethanol (First-generation Bioethanol, Second-generation Bioethanol), by Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Heat Generation), by Biodiesel (Rapeseed Methyl Ester (RME), Soybean Methyl Ester (SME), Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME), Other), by Renewable Diesel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Diesel, Biobutanol, Bio Jet Fuel, Other), by Type (Bioethanol, Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel, Biomethanol, Bio Propanol, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global liquid biofuels market was valued at US$90.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Energy Security and Diversification of Fuel Sources

Liquid biofuels offer a means of enhancing energy security by reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and diversifying the fuel supply. Biofuels can be produced domestically from a variety of feedstocks, including crops grown domestically, thereby reducing reliance on imported oil and mitigating the risks associated with geopolitical tensions and volatile oil prices. This strategic diversification of fuel sources contributes to national energy security and enhances resilience against supply disruptions.

Advancements in Biofuel Production Technologies

Technological advancements in biofuel production processes have contributed to the growth and competitiveness of the liquid biofuels market. Innovations in feedstock cultivation, biomass conversion, fermentation, and fuel refining have led to improvements in biofuel yields, production efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For example, the development of advanced biofuel production pathways, such as cellulosic ethanol and renewable diesel, allows for the conversion of non-food biomass into high-quality biofuels, expanding the range of feedstocks and reducing competition with food crops.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/liquid-biofuels-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Liquid Biofuels Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the liquid biofuels market, causing disruptions across the entire supply chain and influencing consumer behaviour and government policies. One of the primary effects of the pandemic was the sharp decline in global transportation demand, resulting from widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and reduced economic activity. With fewer cars on the road, flights grounded, and industrial production scaled back, the demand for liquid biofuels, particularly those used in transportation such as ethanol and biodiesel, experienced a substantial decrease. As a consequence of the reduced demand, many biofuel producers faced challenges related to excess inventory and decreased revenues. Plant closures and production cuts were implemented in response to the weakened market conditions, leading to financial strain and job losses within the industry. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain, including logistical hurdles and labour shortages, further exacerbated the challenges faced by biofuel producers.

Moreover, the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic prompted governments to prioritize immediate public health and economic recovery efforts over long-term sustainability goals. This shift in focus led to delays in policy implementation and reduced incentives for biofuel production and consumption. Regulatory uncertainty and the postponement of biofuel blending mandates and renewable fuel standard targets in some regions further dampened market growth prospects.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 395-page report provides 126 tables and 182 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global liquid biofuels market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Liquid Biofuels. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including bioethanol, application, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and type and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing liquid biofuels market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Demand for Renewable Aviation and Marine Fuels

The aviation and maritime industries are increasingly turning to renewable biofuels as a means of reducing carbon emissions and complying with international emissions regulations. Bio-based aviation fuels and marine fuels offer a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, enabling airlines, shipping companies, and cruise operators to lower their carbon footprint and meet emission reduction targets. Government incentives, industry collaborations, and advancements in biofuel certification and distribution infrastructure support the growing demand for renewable aviation and marine fuels worldwide.

Growing Consumer Awareness and Demand for Sustainable Fuels

Increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues and climate change is driving demand for sustainable transportation fuels, including liquid biofuels. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their energy consumption choices and are seeking cleaner and greener alternatives to conventional fossil fuels. As a result, there is a growing market for bio-based transportation fuels among environmentally conscious consumers, who prioritize sustainability and carbon footprint reduction when choosing fuels for their vehicles.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/liquid-biofuels-market-2024/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Expansion of Biofuel Markets In Developing Economies

The expansion of biofuel markets in developing economies presents a significant opportunity for sustainable energy growth and economic development. These countries, with their abundant agricultural resources and growing energy demands, are increasingly recognizing the potential of biofuels to address energy security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote rural development. By investing in biofuel production and infrastructure, developing economies can enhance energy access, create employment opportunities, and reduce their dependence on imported fossil fuels. Additionally, the development of biofuel markets can stimulate the agricultural sector, promoting crop diversification and improving income opportunities for farmers. As developing economies embrace biofuels as a viable alternative, they contribute to a greener energy landscape, fostering long-term sustainability and resilience in their energy systems.

Collaborations, Partnership Between Biofuel Producers and Major Industries, Opportunities for the Adoption of Liquid Biofuels

In the realm of market opportunities, collaborations and partnerships between biofuel producers and major industries present promising avenues for the adoption of liquid biofuels. By joining forces, biofuel producers can leverage the expertise, resources, and distribution networks of major industries to enhance the accessibility and utilization of liquid biofuels. These collaborations can facilitate the integration of biofuels into existing supply chains and infrastructures, opening up new markets and driving widespread adoption across various sectors. Additionally, partnerships enable the sharing of knowledge and best practices, fostering innovation and advancements in biofuel production technologies. As a result, collaborative efforts between biofuel producers and major industries hold significant potential to accelerate the transition towards sustainable energy solutions and contribute to the achievement of environmental and economic goals.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the liquid biofuels market are Algenol, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP), Bio-Oils Energy, Bunge Global SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Crop Energies AG, Emami Agrotech Limited, Eniven Group, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Green Biologics Ltd, POET LLC, Renewable Biofuels, Renewable Energy Group, World Energy Alternatives LLC. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

29 Jan 2024, POET and Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit) has entered into a ground-breaking cooperation that connects the largest biofuel producer in the world with the largest carbon capture and storage project globally, marking a significant advancement for the future of agriculture and biofuels.

28 Sept 2023, In order to help meet the rapidly increasing demand for biofuels and other sustainably sourced products, ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing, and Syngenta Group, one of the largest agricultural technology companies in the world, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in scaling research and commercialization of low carbon-intensity next-generation oilseeds and improved varieties.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the renewable sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com