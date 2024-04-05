RomReal - Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO Kjetil Gronskag

RomReal,
Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 5 April 2024, purchased
50,000 shares at NOK 2.28 each in RomReal Ltd.
Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding
companies 5,8963,006 (14.41%) shares in RomReal Ltd.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".
