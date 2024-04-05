Investigation Into AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether AXT, Inc. (“AXT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXTI) complied with federal securities laws. On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AXT conducts most of its business operations through a subsidiary in China, that AXT wants to list that subsidiary in China but the IPO apparently has been blocked by Chinese regulators, and that J Capital Research has “uncovered a deluge of reasons why Chinese regulators potentially blocked this IPO, including falsifying data, tax evasion, improper storage of hazardous chemicals, suspicious related-party transactions, IP litigation, and defaulting on wages to employees.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased AXT stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/axt/ to discuss your legal rights.