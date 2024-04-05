Sports.com Embarks on Major Content Strategy Expansion Following Successful Live Streaming Event

LONDON, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the live streaming success of the heavyweight title fight between Frazier Clarke and Fabio Wardley, Sports.com, a leading digital sports content provider and a subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), is proud to announce a significant expansion of its content strategy. This initiative aims to bring an exciting array of up to nine additional boxing events to audiences in Africa and other regions around the world, facilitated through strategic collaborations with mobile partners to ensure extensive access.



The landmark event featuring the clash between Clarke and Wardley at London's O2 Arena was streamed live and without charge to viewers across Africa, marking a pivotal development in digital sports broadcasting. Sports.com partnered with the leading UK boxing promotional company, BOXXER, and Sky Sports, and the aim is now to bring an exciting lineup of nine additional fights to audiences in Africa and beyond, leveraging local mobile partnerships to ensure widespread access.

With a strategic emphasis on digital engagement and mobile accessibility, Sports.com is reshaping the landscape of sports fandom, making it more accessible and engaging for fans everywhere.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com, commented:

"Our recent live stream success is the launchpad for an expansive content strategy designed to captivate live sports fans across the globe. This move is part of our broader mission to make exciting sports events more accessible. Our collaboration with key partners and mobile operators is instrumental in realizing this vision, as we work together to break down barriers and unite sports fans with the content they love."

“Sports.com has an ongoing commitment to enhancing the sports viewing experience through inclusivity, innovation, and entertainment. By offering free access to premium live sports content, we are enriching the fan experience as well as extending the reach of compelling sports narratives to new and underserved markets worldwide.”

Details on the forthcoming events and viewing options will be disclosed shortly. Sports enthusiasts in Africa, EMEA and a wide range of territories can anticipate a diverse lineup of high-stakes and engaging sporting events, brought to them on the Sports.com platform.

