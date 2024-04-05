Token2049 Dubai Gears Up for Unmissable Social Event Hosted by Tobi and Brent





Dubai UAE, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In true degen fashion, two friends have gathered the biggest organic group of the crypto community in the lead-up to Token2049 Dubai. Eponymously named “Token2049 Dubai with Tobi and Brent,” the Telegram group has rapidly grown to over 3000 members since its inception on March 13, 2024.



Known for their brutal anti-shilling approach, Tobi and Brent are taking steps to ensure the community spirit and mutual benefit of the group. It’s these qualities that have apparently enabled them to maintain a strong mix of VCs, LPs, projects, and other crypto natives.

These self-proclaimed ‘bros’ are also set to host the biggest social side event of Token2049 Dubai. Over 1500 people have already registered to attend the event, which will be held at Lock, Stock and Barrel in JBR.

Their success so far highlights the community’s desire for a more genuine approach to the crypto scene. Interesting players have thrown their weight behind this personal-approach event with sponsors including Aquanow, Bitlayer, bitSmiley, Blockchain Founders Fund, Faculty Group, Kaisar, Magna, Softstack, Unicorn Ultra, ZeroLend and zkPass.

“I was traveling a lot for work and I realized a lot of countries were lacking fun but valuable networking opportunities with cool people. They say if you want something done right, do it yourself - so that’s what I did. I’ve created niche crypto communities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Denver, and NYC, and now we’re taking Dubai by storm.” commented Tobias Bauer (Tobi).

Brent Fulfer, the other half of this dynamic duo shared, “The response has been humbling. We knew it would be big but we didn’t imagine it would reach this scale. This group is incredible. After we pull this off, I’m excited to see what’s next.”

Further taking this light-hearted approach to serious business, Tobi and Brent are highly active across their social networks, mixing humorous satirical skits about being web3 investors with genuine advice and insights.