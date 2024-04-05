UPDATE - Fogo de Chão Welcomes Spring With New Menu Innovations and Craft Cocktails

DALLAS, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, invites guests to experience its spring menu innovations and The Fogo $44, available today in all U.S. locations and Puerto Rico. This spring, Fogo de Chão continues to innovate its seasonal offerings to suit all dietary tribes and to cater to its young, dynamic guest base of food explorers. The brand offers discovery dining opportunities across all dayparts with new menu items like a Foie Gras Crostini** and Picanha Tartare for guests to explore new flavors and premium ingredients at approachable price points.

In addition to new spring menu items, the brand recently introduced The Fogo $44 menu offering that allows guests to enjoy new seasonal innovations at the Market Table, continuous tableside service of select fire-roasted cuts like Picanha and Fraldinha, signature Brazilian sides dishes, and a choice of decadent dessert for only $44 per person. The Fogo $44 and new spring menu items are available for a limited time, providing guests with exceptional value for an elevated dining experience.

The spring Bar Fogo, Market Table, and dessert offerings include:

Sharable Plates in Bar Fogo

Foie Gras Crostini** : Pâté served two ways with sliced apple and honey, as well as caramelized onion and fig

: Pâté served two ways with sliced apple and honey, as well as caramelized onion and fig Picanha Tartare: Hand-chopped picanha, fresh egg, ground mustard, garlic chips, pickled onions, capers, olives, and chimichurri. Mixed tableside and served with crispy toasts



The Market Table

Crispy Chickpea Kale Salad: Crispy chickpeas and radicchio tossed with baby kale in a parmesan ranch dressing

Crispy chickpeas and radicchio tossed with baby kale in a parmesan ranch dressing Greek Salad: Ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, bell pepper, and feta cheese tossed in a Greek vinaigrette

Ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, bell pepper, and feta cheese tossed in a Greek vinaigrette Mango Black Rice Salad: Antioxidant rich black rice, ripe mango, bell pepper, and sweety drop peppers tossed in a Brazilian chili dressing

Antioxidant rich black rice, ripe mango, bell pepper, and sweety drop peppers tossed in a Brazilian chili dressing Spring Hummus: Fresh hummus blended with spring herbs; topped with tomatoes, olives, cucumber, feta, and extra virgin olive oil

Fresh hummus blended with spring herbs; topped with tomatoes, olives, cucumber, feta, and extra virgin olive oil Apple Manchego Salad: Granny Smith apples and Manchego cheese tossed with honey, cracked pepper, and black mission figs

Granny Smith apples and Manchego cheese tossed with honey, cracked pepper, and black mission figs Tomato Mozzarella Soup: Ripe tomatoes and fresh basil blended with sour cream and parmesan cheese; topped with fresh mozzarella and Pão de Queijo croutons



Dessert

Cheesecake Brûlée: New York Style cheesecake torched with caramelized sugar, served over a rich berry sauce



Cocktails

Gold Rush : Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Tempus Fugit and lemon served over ice, garnished with fresh thyme. Available during all-day happy hour, every day

: Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Tempus Fugit and lemon served over ice, garnished with fresh thyme. Available during all-day happy hour, every day Hunt Box : Angel's Envy Bourbon, Disaronno, Aperol and Black Walnut Bitters, served over a clear ice block with an Amarena cherry

: Angel's Envy Bourbon, Disaronno, Aperol and Black Walnut Bitters, served over a clear ice block with an Amarena cherry Our Negroni : The Botanist with Antica Formula and Campari, served over a clear ice block

: The Botanist with Antica Formula and Campari, served over a clear ice block Tequila Thyme : Patrón Silver and Disaronno muddled with basil, thyme and lemon

: Patrón Silver and Disaronno muddled with basil, thyme and lemon Chocolate Martini: Basil Hayden, Licor 43 Chocolate and Frangelico topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles



“Springtime at Fogo is rich with innovation and flavor, as our new seasonal offerings are crafted with our dynamic guests and food explorers in mind,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “With our spring menu innovations, we continue to provide unrivaled value and quality to our guests by incorporating seasonal ingredients and offering the most flavorful and nutritious dining choices.”

For the past 45 years, Fogo de Chão has mastered the Culinary Art of Churrasco, serving fire-roasted meats carved tableside, along with a variety of nutrient-dense and wholesome menu offerings like Seared Tofu with Sesame Black Bean Pasta or Cauliflower Steak, suitable for an array of dietary tribes including vegan, pescatarian, gluten-free, keto, and more. For guests looking to bring Fogo home, premium cuts of meat carved fresh daily by Fogo’s Brazilian-trained Gaucho chefs are available for purchase, paired with expert instructions to perfect the culinary art of churrasco at home, just in time for summer grilling.

For more information about Fogo de Chão’s new menu offerings or to make dining reservations near you, please visit Fogo.com.

* The Fogo $44 limited time offering is $44 per person. Prices vary in Washington D.C., NY and CA areas where the offering is $49 per person.

** Fogo de Chão’s California locations offer duck pâté crostini in accordance with state laws.



About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of Churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering, and delivery options. For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos, and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com

