Global Smart Crib Market Size To Worth USD 610.1 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.27%

New York, United States, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Crib Market Size is to Grow from USD 332.2 Million in 2023 to USD 610.1 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.27% during projected period.





A smart crib is intended to provide a safe and comfortable sleeping environment for infants while also adding functionality through the use of smart technologies. These cribs are outfitted with sensors, cameras, and connectivity options, allowing parents to monitor their baby's activities from a distance. Some smart cribs also feature automatic rocking, soothing sounds, and temperature control to provide a nurturing and calming environment for infants. Furthermore, incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into smart cribs enhances their functionality, making them more appealing to tech-savvy customers. Innovations and advancements are driving further expansion in this specialized segment of the baby care industry. The increasing birth rate and new parents' reliance on technologically advanced baby accessories are driving the smart crib market forward. Also, the increased number of cesarean deliveries, which limit mothers' mobility after pregnancy, is driving demand for smart cribs. However, the high cost of smart cribs may be an obstacle to wider adoption. Smart cribs are more expensive than traditional cribs due to the advanced technology and additional features they include, limiting their availability to a specific segment of the market.

Global Smart Crib Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Standard Crib, Convertible Crib, Portable Crib, Multi-Purpose Crib), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The portable crib segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart crib market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global smart crib market is divided into standard crib, convertible crib, portable crib, and multi-purpose crib. Among these, the portable crib segment is expected to grow at hold the largest share in the global smart crib market during the projected timeframe. Portable cribs are an ideal solution for modern parents who are constantly on the go, whether traveling, visiting family and friends, or simply moving between rooms in their own homes. These cribs are lightweight, foldable, and easy to assemble, making them an excellent choice for parents seeking a mobile sleeping solution for their infants.

The online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart crib market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the global smart crib market is divided into online, and offline. Among these, the online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart crib market during the projected timeframe. Online sales platforms provide a diverse range of smart crib options, allowing customers to compare features, read reviews, and make informed decisions from the comfort of their own homes. The growing popularity of e-commerce, particularly in the baby care product sector, contributes to the increase in demand from the online channel.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global smart crib market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global smart crib market over the predicted timeframe. This increased demand is being driven by a number of factors, including North American parents' growing awareness of the advantages of technology-integrated childcare products. The region's tech-savvy consumer base, as evidenced by a high adoption rate of smart home devices, is more likely to incorporate innovative solutions such as smart cribs into their parenting routines. Furthermore, rising disposable income in North America allows parents to invest in high-end and technologically advanced baby products, driving demand for smart cribs with features like connectivity, health monitoring, and AI-powered functionality.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global smart crib market during the projected timeframe. The region's market dynamics are being driven by rising birth rates and disposable income among new millennial parents. The region's well-established manufacturers and strong e-commerce infrastructure make smart cribs more accessible, contributing to rising demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global smart crib market are The Happiest Baby, Inc., Hatch Baby Inc., SNOOZA, Smartbe Intelligent Stroller Inc., Snoo Smart Sleeper, 4moms (Thorley Industries, LLC), Baby Bjorn (BabyBjörn AB), Sleep Number Corporation, Silver Cross (D.F. Holdings Ltd.), Babyzen SAS, Chicco, HALO Sleep, Fisher-Price, Others.

Recent Developments

In Aril 2023, Happiest Baby Inc. introduced the SNOO Smart Sleeper, which allows parents to monitor their child's every move. The crib's automated rocking mechanism keeps infants flat on their backs, reducing safety risks.

In September 2023, Breathable Baby expanded the availability of Breathable Mesh Cribs and portable sleepers in honor of Baby Safety Month.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Smart Crib Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Smart Crib Market, By Type

Standard Crib

Convertible Crib

Portable Crib

Multi-Purpose Crib

Global Smart Crib Market, By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Smart Crib Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



