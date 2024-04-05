Araris Biotech AG Presents Data on Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

AU ZH, Switzerland, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG (“Araris” or “the Company”), a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)- technology, today announced the company will deliver two poster presentations, including one late-breaking poster, at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 5-10, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. The presentations highlight preclinical data on two novel dual TOP1i antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) generated using Araris’ proprietary ADC conjugation technology and linker platform.



“The preclinical data highlighted in our presentations at this year’s AACR meeting demonstrate the potential of novel dual TOP1i ADCs, generated using two TOP1i payloads, each with differing properties that help improve efficacy and tolerability of the ADC,” said Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer of Araris Biotech AG. “We’re excited by the promise of combining these payloads in various ADCs, along with a stable attachment using our conjugation technology, to create therapeutic options with potentially superior inhibition of tumor growth for patients.”

Presentation details are summarized below:

Abstract Title: Novel dual TOP1i ADC inducing superior tumor growth inhibition at low-drug load vs. trastuzumab deruxtecan

Presenter: Philipp Spycher, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT

Key Highlights:

Generated an anti-HER2 ADC using two Topoisomerase-1 inhibitors (TOP1i) payloads that have different properties and trastuzumab as the targeting antibody

ADC demonstrated high stability in mouse and human sera with no payload loss compared to trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd)

In mouse PK studies, the excellent in vitro stability of the ADC was confirmed with no signs of payload loss or linker-cleavage, and the ADC showed mAb-like exposure to maximize payload delivery

In head-to-head study vs T-DXd using a HER2-expressing breast cancer model, Araris’ ADC showed superior anti-tumor efficacy compared to T-DXd

Study demonstrated that combining TOP1i payloads with different features into one ADC has the potential to maximize efficacy and improve therapeutic index in ADCs for various solid tumor indications



Abstract Title: Targeting NaPi2b with a novel dual TOP1i ADC that shows excellent biophysical properties and high efficacy in vivo

Presenter: Isabella Attinger-Toller, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

Key Highlights:

Generated an anti-NaPi2b ADC with two TOP1i payloads that have different properties, designed to maximize tumor-specific activity

Showed excellent stability in mouse and human sera without payload deconjugation or linker cleavage, as well as stability in circulation, high anti-tumor activity, and mAb-like PK exposure to maximize payload delivery

Araris’ ADC demonstrated excellent and long-lasting anti-tumor potency in a single dose rodent study

Study demonstrated that generating an ADC that combines TOP1i payloads with two different features has the potential to overcome limitations of current clinical programs against NaPi2b

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. With a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, Araris leverages its proprietary, ready-to-use linker-payload platforms and site-specific conjugation techniques to create a new frontier in targeted therapeutics. The company’s innovative approach ensures that ADCs are generated to be highly efficacious and tolerable as exemplified in experiments using its topoisomerase- and auristatin- based linker-payloads, potentially providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on X and LinkedIn.

