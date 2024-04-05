Ivy Brain Tumor Center Announces Promising Results of Phase 0/1 Glioblastoma Study at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Phoenix, Arizona, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute announced initial results from a Phase 0/1b clinical trial of AZD1390, in combination with radiation therapy, in newly diagnosed, MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma. Results from this study will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting and demonstrate that AZD1390 may be a potent radiosensitizer in both newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma patients.

Study results show AZD1390 is well tolerated in this patient population, that the drug achieved high concentrations in patients’ tumor tissue and successfully modulates its target in this tissue. This is the first report demonstrating AZD1390-mediated pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic response in glioblastoma patients.

AZD1390 is a first-in-class ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) kinase inhibitor. ATM inhibition has been hypothesized to increase the effectiveness of radiation by preventing acute phase DNA damage repair.

Nader Sanai, MD, Director of the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and Chief of Neurosurgical Oncology at Barrow Neurological Institute, will present the study findings during an oral abstract presentation at AACR in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, April 9.

"Our Phase 0/1b clinical trial of AZD1390 tests a first-in-class drug that reaches pharmacologically relevant concentrations in the brain and effectively blocks ATM-dependent signaling and DNA double-strand break repair in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients,” says Dr. Sanai. "These findings from our early-phase clinical trials program at the Ivy Center offer potential avenues for targeted therapies, instilling a sense of hope and fostering renewed determination in our ongoing pursuit of effective brain tumor treatments."

Ivy Brain Tumor Center scientists and investigators will also present seven posters highlighting results from preclinical and clinical studies at the meeting.

This study is still accruing patients. To learn more, including eligibility criteria, visit https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05182905.

This is an investigator-initiated study funded by the Ben & Catherine Ivy Foundation and Barrow Neurological Foundation.

About AZD1390

AZD1390 is a highly potent, brain penetrant ataxia telangiectasia mutant (ATM) kinase inhibitor that blocks ATM-dependent signaling and repair of DNA double-strand breaks in the genome. AZD1390 therefore has synergistic potential with agents such as irradiation that induce those breaks. AZD1390 is developed by AstraZeneca, who supplied AZD1390 to the study investigators, and provided scientific collaboration in study design and implementation.

About Ivy Brain Tumor Center

Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ, is a tertiary care and nonprofit translational research program that employs bold, early-phase clinical trial strategies to identify new treatments for aggressive brain tumors, including glioblastoma. Our leading experts in neurosurgical oncology, neuro-oncology, radiation oncology, neuroradiology, neuropathology and neuroscience nursing treat more patients annually than any other brain tumor center in the United States. The Ivy Center’s Phase 0 clinical trials program is the largest in the world and enables personalized care in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional drug development. In addition, unlike conventional clinical trials focusing on single drugs, the Ivy Center’s accelerated program tests therapeutic combinations matched to individual patients. We leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of hope and healing. Learn more at IvyBrainTumorCenter.org. Follow the Ivy Brain Tumor Center on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.







