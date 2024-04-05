TRX Gold Reports 2023 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TNX) (NYSE American: TRX) (the “Company” or “TRX Gold”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting, held February 29, 2024.



A total of 139,606,302 common shares were voted representing 50.01% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Item Voted Upon Results of Vote - For Results of Vote – Withhold Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP,

Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors

and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. 138,153,716 (98.96%) 1,452,586 (1.04%) Set the number of directors at five (5). 100,687,349 (97.35%) 2,739,878 (2.65%) Appoint Stephen Mullowney as director 101,099,626 (97.75%) 2,327,601 (2.25%) Appoint Dr. Norman Betts as director 101,058,185 (97.71%) 2,369,042 (2.29%) Appoint Andrew Cheatle as director 101,210,454 (97.86%) 2,216,773 (2.14%) Appoint Shubo Rakhit as director 101,228,370 (98.47%) 2,198,857 (1.53%) Appoint Richard J. Steinberg as director 101,841,258 (97.02%) 1,585,969 (2.98%) Confirmation of BY-LAW No. 3 99,463,715 (96.17%) 3,963,512 (3.83%)

Stephen Mullowney, TRX Gold Chief Executive Officer states, “We are very pleased with the voter turnout. It’s great to see the continued engagement and support from our shareholders. TRX Gold had an exceptional year of growth in fiscal 2023 and we expect more of the same for fiscal 2024”.

About TRX Gold Corporation

TRX Gold is rapidly advancing the Buckreef Gold Project. Anchored by a Mineral Resource published in May 2020, the project currently hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 oz of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11g/t gold for 635,540 oz of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow. The positive cash flow will be utilized for exploratory drilling with the goal of increasing the current gold Resource base and advancing the Sulphide Ore Project which represents 90% of current gold Resources. TRX Gold’s actions are led by the highest ESG standards, evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in Geita Region, Tanzania.

For investor or shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Investors

Christina Lalli

Vice President, Investor Relations

TRX Gold Corporation

+1-438-399-8665

c.lalli@TRXgold.com

www.TRXgold.com

The TSX and NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release, which has been prepared by the management of TRX Gold.